Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment manages to find exciting stories to tell as a Tears of the Kingdom prequel, with Princess Zelda taking the lead to spend plenty of time with some all-timer characters old and new. But, while action and performance is an upgrade from the last Hyrule Warriors, strangled battlefield and mission designs become dull, holding this back from true magic.

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment shows it's Zelda's era and we're just living it. Not only did the titular princess take over from the green-garbed hero Link in the top-down The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom last year, she's back to do it again in this lavish prequel to The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Where Echoes highlighted her book smarts with a copy wand to solve puzzles, here in Age of Imprisonment she's handed a light-powered beam saber and told to get slicing.

Following some accidental time travel shenanigans at the beginning of Tears of the Kingdom, Princess Zelda spends most of that game benched back in the past – Link uncovering the mystery around what happened to her by tracking down collectible flashbacks. In Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment, we get to live that history as Zelda links up with the founding rulers of Hyrule as they forge alliances with neighboring clans and take on the might of the evil Ganondorf – whose malevolent power is responsible for the later threats throughout both those main Switch games. It's a similar set-up to predecessor Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity, which told an alternate history of a different conflict closer in the timeline to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Age of Imprisonment, however, goes to efforts to stay canon).

Hy-way to Zel'

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Fast facts Release date: November 6, 2025

Platform(s): Nintendo Switch 2

Developer: AAA Games Studio

Publisher: Nintendo

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment sometimes struggles with this set-up. The premise will mostly appeal to those who already played Tears of the Kingdom, but having to stick to showing those same events playing out over a greater span of time makes story beats predictable. But it's also the game's greatest strength – characters like King Rauru and his inventor sister Mineru were incredible yet all-too-brief parts of Tears of the Kingdom. Getting to see Zelda hang out with them and form bonds over many hours is fantastic – like meeting old friends.

Age of Imprisonment expands on the lore we know from Tears of the Kingdom – the awakening of dangerous, ancient humanoid constructs, and new fiends summoned by Ganondorf to scrap with. These new story elements have the vibe of when a long-running anime series would have a movie release in the '00s, a vaguely filler feeling where new adventures are had but, by design, can't have consequences that have too much impact on the grander narrative. I actually really like that for Age of Imprisonment, though – Nintendo has crafted a magnificent world across Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom, and getting the space to explore that further is appealing.

But, not every aspect of this particular age of Hylian history stacks up. The historical sage heroes of Age of Imprisonment feel a bit sauceless compared to Age of Calamity's champions. Tears of the Kingdom just didn't build out its glimpses into the past to the same degree as Breath of the Wild did, and as a result it's hard to feel the same affection to every historical figure we meet in this fantasy world. Age of Imprisonment doesn't change that. Bird-like rito warrior Raphica will never be the sassy Revali, and having each sage play similarly to their champion counterparts doesn't do much to avoid comparison.

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Newcomers make up for that, though. Calamo, a traveling korok with a jaunty hat, has instantly become one of my favorite Zelda characters ever. Part of the story sees Zelda and the sages doing battle in some areas, while Calamo meets up with less important characters across each fantasy race while undertaking his own journey.

These could risk feeling like roster fillers, but even though they're less detailed I really like these additional characters – Lago, for instance, is an older battle-hardened zora (a fish-like species), who stands apart from his much younger sage queen. There's a neat sense of how these regular warriors need to give it their all to go toe to toe with hordes of demonic creatures.

(Image credit: Nintendo)

There's a thrill to seeing those numbers climb.

While story matters a lot in a Zelda game, for a Warriors game it's all about the combat – mashing out flashy combos that sends hordes of enemies tumbling at once, flashing up increasingly large numbers on screen. 300 KO! 500 KO! 1,000 KO! There's a thrill to seeing those numbers climb, and new mechanics like sync strikes really help you feel empowered to throw Ganondorf's forces around like ragdolls.

The power of the Switch 2 is well-utilized to deliver on this spectac