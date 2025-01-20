The Boys showrunner Erik Kripke says scripts for season 5 are "half-written" despite filming being under way

The Boys season 5 is now filming, but that doesn't mean all the scripts are set in stone, or even finished. Over a month after we got a first look at the new season, showrunner Eric Kripke has revealed that the new episodes are "not all written".

"They're about half-written," he clarified in a recent interview with Forbes, where he opened up about how real life events are constantly integrated into the world of the popular Prime Video show.

"Things adjust all the time. That happened in season one when like the 'Me Too' movement broke in the middle of the season and we had to go back and rethink a lot of things. So, we're sort of used to this organic movement of the scripts always transforming a little bit, based on what's happening in the world. So, that doesn't really scare us. That's pretty par for the course. You're always rewriting these things right up until the day before they shoot, and sometimes, the day they shoot. So, we're used to changing things as the world changes - but yes, we definitely adjust scripts as new events come to light."

Some details might be added to the scripts following real-life events, but the "main bones" of the story, says Kripke, doesn't change.

"In terms of the big picture of the story, like it stays the same. I mean, especially in the final season when every character has to reach their climax - like we've had those in our back pocket for a while and this season is mostly just figuring out how to get there, you know? So, it's more like the stuff that the characters talk about that's happening in society and some of the joke targets we're taking, and some of that stuff changes, but the main bones of it stays pretty similar."

The Boys, after all, has always been a very political show, satirizing American society to explore the corruption of power, corporate greed, and the dangers of fascist figures masquerading as charismatic leaders. As the show gets ready to delivery its final season, Kripke talked about what the story is all about.

"Look, I think The Boys probably, for better or worse, is a political show at this point. I think season four was political. I think the world has sort of grown to resemble the show more and more in a way that's not great. And so, we just sort of lean into it, " he started.

"I mean, the show is about why and how you should question your leaders. You should question anyone who stands in front of you. You should question anyone who is pitching you simple answers to complicated problems and who is saying that they're the only ones who can save you - like those are dangerous people. Obviously, we're not shy about saying that, but I take a little bit of pride in that for our bananas superhero show, we're one of the most current shows on TV, in terms of like reflecting exactly what's happening in the world at this moment, and that's great. It's amazing for a superhero show to be doing that. So, I'm really proud that we pulled that off."

