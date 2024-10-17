The Boys season 5 adds Stranger Things star to cast in a role that was hinted at in season 4

The Boys season 5 has added Stranger Things star Mason Dye to its cast to play an illusive Supe who was previously mentioned in the most recent season.

The show shared the news on Twitter writing, "Let’s give a warm welcome to Mason Dye, joining as Bombsight in Season 5. More details, you ask? Ya know better by now." Dye is best known for playing Jason in Stranger Things season 4 and starring in the horror movie Truth or Dare, and Flowers in the Attic. See the full post below.

Let’s give a warm welcome to Mason Dye, joining as Bombsight in Season 5. More details, you ask? Ya know better by now. pic.twitter.com/9I9Hb98P36October 16, 2024

So, who is Bombsight? Although we have never laid eyes on him before, fans of The Boys might remember that the mysterious Supe was mentioned in season 4 episode 5. Bombsight was named at Vought's V52 Expo as the star of Vought's early superhero films in 1953 called The Curse of Fu Manchu.

However, as Bombsight is not from the comics, we don’t know too much about him other than he is an older Supe and was given Compound V as a baby, granting him superhuman abilities. It is not clear what role he will have in the show.

But, since the news broke, Variety has reported that the new Supe may also appear in the upcoming prequel series Vought Rising, alongside Jensen Ackles as Soldier Boy and Aya Cash as Stormfront. The show is set in the ‘50s, which makes sense as Bombsight seems to be an ageless Supe too just like Soldier Boy. Who knows, this may mean that Ackles’ Supe and Bombsight might team up in the Boys season 5 too.

Not much is known about The Boys season 5 at this point, other than it is the final season in the series and is set to premiere in 2026. At the end of season 4, Billy Butcher and his Boys were split up, with Hughie, Frenchie, and MM all captured by Supes after Homelander gained control of the nation. It looks as though season 5 is going to get truly diabolical.

