The Witcher Ciri actor says she considered quitting the show with former star Henry Cavill: "He's the Geralt I grew up with"

Actor Freya Allan has played Cirilla Fiona Elen Riannon (better known as Ciri to her friends) across eight years and four seasons of Netflix's adaptation of The Witcher, with one final season left to go. But Ciri almost had another actor for seasons 4 and 5, as Allan tells NME that she spent a "solid amount of time" considering leaving the show alongside original Geralt actor Henry Cavill after season 3. Cavill was replaced in season 4 and the upcoming season 5 with actor Liam Hemsworth.

"Season 3 was a really difficult season for everyone. I cried because I wanted to finish the show with the guy that played my adoptive father," Allan says. "For the first time, I was seeing what life away from The Witcher could look like and then the lead moves on… It was very weird. He's the Geralt I grew up with."

Cavill's departure came as a surprise not just to fans, but even to the cast, as Allan explains that she didn't learn he was leaving the show only a day before the news went public. There has been some speculation that Cavill left the show in order to resume his role as Superman prior to James Gunn and Peter Safran launching DC Studios, resetting the Man of Steel's status quo with David Corenswet in the role. Another rumor involves disagreements between Cavill and The Witcher's producers over the portrayal of Rivia.

Once Allan made the choice to continue on Ciri, she says she "made the most of every moment," even taking up Cavill's torch as a champion of closely adapting The Witcher's source material, especially the original books by author Andrzej Sapkowski.

"I really want to give fans what they want," she states. "I'd also seen Henry, who was so knowledgeable and loyal to the books, push for certain lines to be included. When he left, I was inspired to take on that role."

The Witcher season 4 is now streaming on Netflix, while season 5 does not yet have a premiere date. While we wait, check out our picks for the best shows to watch on Netflix right now.