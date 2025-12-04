The Witcher Ciri actor says she considered quitting the show with former star Henry Cavill: "He's the Geralt I grew up with"

"I cried because I wanted to finish the show with the guy that played my adoptive father"

The Witcher
Actor Freya Allan has played Cirilla Fiona Elen Riannon (better known as Ciri to her friends) across eight years and four seasons of Netflix's adaptation of The Witcher, with one final season left to go. But Ciri almost had another actor for seasons 4 and 5, as Allan tells NME that she spent a "solid amount of time" considering leaving the show alongside original Geralt actor Henry Cavill after season 3. Cavill was replaced in season 4 and the upcoming season 5 with actor Liam Hemsworth.

"Season 3 was a really difficult season for everyone. I cried because I wanted to finish the show with the guy that played my adoptive father," Allan says. "For the first time, I was seeing what life away from The Witcher could look like and then the lead moves on… It was very weird. He's the Geralt I grew up with."

