Stranger Things fans are divided about maligned season 2 episode after the return of a key character in season 5: "It was pointless"

Stranger Things season 5 has brought back a key character from one of the most talked-about episodes of the show's history, leading fans to reconsider if it's as "pointless" as some viewers thought. We're going to be talking spoilers now, so stop reading if you haven't watched the new episodes yet!

In the seventh episode of season 2, titled The Lost Sister, Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) sees a mysterious girl in her psychic visions, pushing her to run away from home to find her. The girl's name is Kali Prasad aka Number Eight (Linnea Berthelsen), and the two connect through their shared trauma, with Kali teaching her to channel her powers through anger. In the end, however, Eleven decides to return to Hawkins, leaving Kali behind.

The character was never seen again in the show – maybe due to the negative reception it got from viewers – until the recently released season 5. In the fourth episode, Kali appears as Eleven finally makes it inside Dr. Kay's (Linda Hamilton) lab. So, was the maligned season 2 episode as "pointless" as some fans said at the time? Will Kali have a bigger role in the next volume of the season, set to be released on Christmas day?

One fan called out other viewers on Twitter who had called the episode "pointless" and "filler", adding: "Why would they devote an entire episode to something that would mean nothing."

"I mean I understand why people would think that since it’s been so long since it happened and hasn’t played a part in any season after that besides flashbacks in season 4. I’m glad they finally brought her back, I really liked season 2," commented another user, with someone else adding: "Validation feels great."

everyone that said that s2 episode was pointless how do u feel rn https://t.co/sCHyUI4ko3November 27, 2025

"Yeah, this was one of the major shocks to me because I was wondering how or if they were going to pull this character back in somehow because it just seems so peripheral so when I got this, I was like whoa!" added a fourth.

Other fans' minds, however, have not been changed after the show's recent developments. "It was pointless. still is," wrote one, with another following with: "Was still pointless, could have been a voicemail."

In an interview with EW, the Duffer brothers described Kali as "this loose end that we had never really resolved," with Matt Duffer adding: "We've talked about bringing her back before, but there was not a narrative or thematic reason to bring her back." They finally found an excuse in the final season, and she's set to be an important piece of the puzzle. "As you'll see in Volume 2, she's really there. Her reason for being there is very important in terms of Eleven's journey and also the journey for this story to end," he continued.

Stranger Things season 5 volume 1 is out on Netflix, with volume 2 set to arrive on Christmas Day. See our Stranger Things season release schedule for exact timings. For more, check out our list of the best Netflix shows to stream right now.