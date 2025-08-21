I've tested more accessories than I can count, but this $30 Switch 2 case is never leaving my Nintendo handheld

The Belkin Carrying Case for the Nintendo Switch 2 has left out the built-in power bank feature that I admired so much about its Switch 2 case brethren. But even in its simplest form, I can't help but be a fan.



The Switch accessory looks almost identical to what came before, but without that bulky 10,000mAh charger, this version of the case is slim enough to actually fit in my Loungefly backpack - so it's already ticking more boxes.

If you stood both Belkin Switch 2 cases side by side, you'd be hard-pressed to spot their differences at a glance. You can even try for yourself in the photo below, as I've popped the carrying case on top of the charging version for comparison's sake.



The big difference is is that carrying case is essentially the Belkin Charging Case without its main feature, and without its big $69.99 price tag. As there's no need to create space for a charging block, the Switch case can remain slim and more portable, and cheap at just $29.99 / £17.99.

With its slim size and lightweight 274g weight (without the Switch 2), I've also been able to easily take it with me from room to room in my house, and it's even manged to fit perfectly into the slim bedside table drawer. I like to be able to quickly grab my Switch 2 and play a spot of Donkey Kong Bananza or the latest NSO games in bed, so this helped further cement it as my current go-to Switch 2 travel case.

While it's missing that power bank, it's still equipped with the rest of the best features that I loved about the other case. The storage for up to 12 physical game carts is still here, and I've been keeping my copy of Super Mario Jamboree and Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom safe as I've been trying out their new Switch 2 editions on the handheld.

The fabric mesh pocket has also made a comeback, providing ample storage for your Joy-Con 2 rails or any other smaller Switch 2 accessories you might want to take on the go. Typically, I'm not a huge fan of keeping accessories in cases as it adds an extra bit of bulk that can put pressure on the handheld's display, or worse, could lead to damage.

Belkin did think of the latter at least, as the underside of that game storage flap is made up of a soft-to-the-touch fabric to keep your 7.9inch screen safe and protected. I've been testing this case for a week, and haven't noticed any dings or scratches to my screen so far at least - although I do happen to have the Belkin Tempered Glass screen protector available for $24.99 at Amazon attached to mine for safety.

Speaking of the flap, just be aware that this can be annoying, as it rarely likes to lay flat. It's a tiny issue with an otherwise great case, but if you don't want to have to wrestle with two hands in order to get one game out, it's worth taking onboard.

As the fabric mesh pocket is still there, the hidden Apple AirTag pouch has also made a comeback. I really love this feature as I always take a handheld with me when I travel on a plane, but I have that horrendous fear someone's going to take my Ninty handheld for a ride of their own.

This pocket feature has made me add a set of AirTags to my Amazon basket for the next time I pop in a plane, which while pricey, will at least help give me a piece of mind as I can better keep track of my pricey bit of Nintendo tech.

Until Nintendo, or brands like PowerA, unleash the first wave of cute Switch 2 cases covered in imagery of Princess Peach, Kirby and my other fabric Ninty characters, Belkin's Carrying Case is unlikely to leave my handheld in the foreseeable future.

Is its design pretty plain and boring? Absolutely. Yet it's super slim shape and wealth of accessory space make it ideal for those who don't like to even leave their living room without the Switch 2 being at arms length.

