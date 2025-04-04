Switch 2 Hands-on AMA: Ask us your questions about the Nintendo Switch 2

Do you have questions about the Nintendo Switch 2 that are burning a hole in your brain? Well, now's your chance to speak to myself and Rollin Bishop who have both played the Switch 2 for around four hours at a special preview event.

We'll be answering all your questions in the comments below, so jump down there using the 'comments' button at the top of the article to get started and, hopefully, informed! And remember, be nice!

We've been hands-on with the hardware, the Joy-Con 2 controllers, experienced the camera, and played a selection of Switch 2 titles including Mario Kart World, Donkey Kong Bananza, Super Mario Party Jamboree Switch 2 Edition, Welcome Tour, Cyberpunk 2077 Switch 2 Edition, the Switch 2 editions of Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom, and Metroid Prime 4: Beyond.

We will do our best to answer as much as we can over the next few days and into next week, so keep us bookmarked!

