Switch 2 Hands-on AMA: Ask us your questions about the Nintendo Switch 2
Ping us your questions about the Switch 2 - we're here to answer them
Do you have questions about the Nintendo Switch 2 that are burning a hole in your brain? Well, now's your chance to speak to myself and Rollin Bishop who have both played the Switch 2 for around four hours at a special preview event.
We'll be answering all your questions in the comments below, so jump down there using the 'comments' button at the top of the article to get started and, hopefully, informed! And remember, be nice!
We've been hands-on with the hardware, the Joy-Con 2 controllers, experienced the camera, and played a selection of Switch 2 titles including Mario Kart World, Donkey Kong Bananza, Super Mario Party Jamboree Switch 2 Edition, Welcome Tour, Cyberpunk 2077 Switch 2 Edition, the Switch 2 editions of Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom, and Metroid Prime 4: Beyond.
We will do our best to answer as much as we can over the next few days and into next week, so keep us bookmarked!
Catch up on some of our Switch 2 hands-on coverage
Our thoughts on Switch 2 after spending four hours with the console, its launch games, the new Joy-Con 2 controllers, and more. Read: Our Switch 2 hands-on preview
We got time with the Grand Prix and new Knockout modes for Mario Kart World - the headline launch game for Switch 2. Read: Our Mario Kart World preview
Donkey Kong's on a new adventure and this time it's 3D and very, very smashy. We went hands-on with the game at the Switch 2 event. Read: Our Donkey Kong Bananza preview
Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
Sam Loveridge is the Brand Director and former Global Editor-in-Chief of GamesRadar. She joined the team in August 2017. Sam came to GamesRadar after working at TrustedReviews, Digital Spy, and Fandom, following the completion of an MA in Journalism. In her time, she's also had appearances on The Guardian, BBC, and more. Her experience has seen her cover console and PC games, along with gaming hardware, for a decade, and for GamesRadar, she's in charge of the site's overall direction, managing the team, and making sure it's the best it can be. Her gaming passions lie with weird simulation games, big open-world RPGs, and beautifully crafted indies. She plays across all platforms, and specializes in titles like Pokemon, Assassin's Creed, The Sims, and more. Basically, she loves all games that aren't sports or fighting titles! In her spare time, Sam likes to live like Stardew Valley by cooking and baking, growing vegetables, and enjoying life in the countryside.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Nintendo is likely surprised, panicked, and having a full "war room" response to the outrage over Switch 2 pricing, former marketing leads say
Mario Kart World might be the Switch 2's big launch game, but The Duskbloods is Nintendo's real system-seller