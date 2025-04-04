Switch 2 Hands-on AMA: Ask us your questions about the Nintendo Switch 2

By published

Ping us your questions about the Switch 2 - we're here to answer them

Holding the Nintendo Switch 2
(Image credit: Future / Nintendo)
Do you have questions about the Nintendo Switch 2 that are burning a hole in your brain? Well, now's your chance to speak to myself and Rollin Bishop who have both played the Switch 2 for around four hours at a special preview event.

We'll be answering all your questions in the comments below, so jump down there using the 'comments' button at the top of the article to get started and, hopefully, informed! And remember, be nice!

We've been hands-on with the hardware, the Joy-Con 2 controllers, experienced the camera, and played a selection of Switch 2 titles including Mario Kart World, Donkey Kong Bananza, Super Mario Party Jamboree Switch 2 Edition, Welcome Tour, Cyberpunk 2077 Switch 2 Edition, the Switch 2 editions of Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom, and Metroid Prime 4: Beyond.

We will do our best to answer as much as we can over the next few days and into next week, so keep us bookmarked!

Catch up on some of our Switch 2 hands-on coverage

Nintendo Switch 2 console in-hand at an exclusive Switch 2 event

Hands-On Preview

Our thoughts on Switch 2 after spending four hours with the console, its launch games, the new Joy-Con 2 controllers, and more. Read: Our Switch 2 hands-on preview

Mario Kart World screenshot showing Toad elated after hitting a boost pad on a bike

Mario Kart World preview

We got time with the Grand Prix and new Knockout modes for Mario Kart World - the headline launch game for Switch 2. Read: Our Mario Kart World preview

Donkey Kong mid-punch in Donkey Kong Bananza, his fur and the mud around him matching the arc of his swipe to give a real sense of momentum

Donkey Kong's on a new adventure and this time it's 3D and very, very smashy. We went hands-on with the game at the Switch 2 event. Read: Our Donkey Kong Bananza preview

Sam Loveridge
Sam Loveridge
Brand Director, GamesRadar+

Sam Loveridge is the Brand Director and former Global Editor-in-Chief of GamesRadar. She joined the team in August 2017. Sam came to GamesRadar after working at TrustedReviews, Digital Spy, and Fandom, following the completion of an MA in Journalism. In her time, she's also had appearances on The Guardian, BBC, and more. Her experience has seen her cover console and PC games, along with gaming hardware, for a decade, and for GamesRadar, she's in charge of the site's overall direction, managing the team, and making sure it's the best it can be. Her gaming passions lie with weird simulation games, big open-world RPGs, and beautifully crafted indies. She plays across all platforms, and specializes in titles like Pokemon, Assassin's Creed, The Sims, and more. Basically, she loves all games that aren't sports or fighting titles! In her spare time, Sam likes to live like Stardew Valley by cooking and baking, growing vegetables, and enjoying life in the countryside.

