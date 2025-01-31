Borderlands 4 moves beyond Borderlands 3 and Tiny Tina's Wonderlands as Gearbox promises "billions of weapons and accessories"

Borderlands 4 will feature an even bigger arsenal of weapons than the previous games in the series, amounting to multiple billion potential combinations.

Speaking to GamesRadar+ as part of our Borderlands 4 Big in 2025 Preview, senior project producer Anthony Nicholson explained that Gearbox is "always adding more guns, manufacturers, legendary weapons and opportunities for customization and player expression."

To that end, he says, "Borderlands 4 will feature billions of weapons and accessories for players to acquire." Asked whether the weapon rarity system - which has remained largely unchanged for some time - will be getting an upgrade in the new game, Nicholson wouldn't confirm any changes, but said that Gearbox "want[s] to create exciting moments when a rare weapon, item, or something altogether unexpected drops."

To confirm, that's multiple billions, which implies that Gearbox is expanding its arsenal even further than it has with its more recent entries. The developer boasted of one billion guns in Borderlands 3, and said that fantasy spin-off Tiny Tina's Wonderlands was built around the same tech. With "billions" of weapons and accessories now heading to Borderlands 4, it looks like that tech has stepped another gear, which is great news for the even the biggest of loot hounds out there.

It'll be interesting to see what else Gearbox gets up to, especially with Nicholson's tease regarding "something altogether unexpected." Wonderlands did give the studio some more room to play with weapon ideas, but there's no sense just yet as to whether those ideas will make their way into a mainline Borderlands effort.

