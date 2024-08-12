Borderlands CEO is posting through the film's $100m flop with another Borderlands 4 hint, teasing "we're working extra hard four you on what's next"

The Borderlands movie hasn't gone down well, but Gearbox CEO Randy Pitchford is trying to shift fans' focus to the team's next project, which he's strongly hinting to be Borderlands 4.

First reactions to the Borderlands movie were hardly positive, with it slated as "a disaster" and "uninspired" amongst other things. While its debut 0% Rotten Tomatoes score has since improved slightly, and it's received a more generous audience score of 50%, generally speaking, the response hasn't been fantastic. Responding to this, however, Pitchford, who co-founded Borderlands studio Gearbox, says he's "super flattered" that fans prefer the games to the movie.

"So what you're saying is: You like what my friends and I do with our Borderlands video games even more than you like what some of the biggest and best cast and crew of film makers on the planet have done," he wrote on Twitter. "I'm super flattered! We're working extra hard four you on what's next…"

"Four" us, huh? Yeah, obviously everyone was quick to pick up on that not-so-subtle hint, although it's not too surprising to hear it in the first place. Back in March, it was revealed in a press release by Take-Two Interactive – which recently acquired Gearbox for $460 million – that "the next installment in the series" was already in "active development," so it certainly sounds like things have continued moving forward there.

Even so, you can't imagine that anyone involved with the Borderlands movie is thrilled at the reaction so far, especially considering it reportedly had a budget of over $100 million ( thanks, Deadline ). With no trailer for the next Borderlands game in sight yet, it could be a while before we know what Gearbox is up to, but hopefully the next project will be received a little more warmly.

