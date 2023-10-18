Lenovo Legion Go pre-order: where to buy the new Steam Deck rival

Lenovo Legion Go pre-orders are now live, and we've not got long to go until the handheld PC's Halloween release date. If you're planning to secure your own portable powerhouse ahead of its arrival, we've scoped out a bunch of retailers who can provide you with the Steam Deck's latest rival.

On paper, the Lenovo Legion Go could be the next best gaming handheld for PC players, and it may make the Steam Deck look like last-gen tech. Armed with the same AMD Z1 Extreme APU as the mighty Asus ROG Ally, the laptop maker's take on portable PC gaming is unique to say the least. Notably, the device comes with detachable Joy-con inspired controllers that can fill in for a traditional gaming mouse, and it's a chunk bigger than most on the go devices out there.

We can't say for sure whether the new Steam Deck alternative will immediately sell out, but there are plenty of places providing Lenovo Legion Go pre-orders as a safeguard. In the US, you'll find the handheld already listed at the usual suspects like Best Buy, while Argos is leading the charge when it comes to UK reservations. Naturally, we'll need to wait for the dust to settle before we see any Lenovo Legion Go deals, but it's still worth carefully considering which store to entrust with your order.

Where to pre-order the Lenovo Legion Go

Where to pre-order Lenovo Legion Go in the US

Lenovo Legion Go | From $699 at Best Buy

Best Buy has pre-orders for both the 512GB and 1TB versions of the Legion Go, and you'll also be able to take advantage of the retailer's 'trade in and save' program. Better still, you won't be charged for your order until it has shipped, so you won't have to part with your cash until you know it's on its way. Pre-order options: 512GB - $699 | 1TB - $749.99

Lenovo Legion Go | From $699 at Lenovo

Cutting out the middle man is also an option when buying the Legion Go. As far as we know, the company also only charges your card when your order has shipped, so you won't have any funds MIA before the official release date. Pre-order options: 512GB - $699 | 1TB - $749.99

Where to pre-order Lenovo Legion Go in the UK

Lenovo Legion Go | £699 at Argos

Unfortunately, Argos only has the 512GB Legion Go available to pre-order right now. However, it's still a safe and reliable way to secure the handheld PC before its release date. Pre-order options: 512GB - £699

Lenovo Legion Go | £700 at Lenovo

Even the official Lenovo UK store seems to only have 512GB Legion Go models available, and it costs £1 more for some reason. However, buying direct could save you some cash, as you can grab a 10% off eCoupon by signing up to marketing news. Pre-order options: 512GB - £700

Lenovo Legion Go | £699.99 at EE

If you've got old tech lying around, you could take advantage of the mobile phone retailer's trade in program to save some cash. It's also worth noting that unlike other retailers, EE says it expects to receive stock on November 11 specifically. Pre-order options: 512GB - £699

FAQ

What is the Lenovo Legion Go?

Announced on September 1st, 2023, the Lenovo Legion Go is a handheld gaming PC that's designed to run games using Windows 11. Featuring a similar design to the Steam Deck, Lenovo Legion Go, and Ayaneo 2S, the laptop maker's device features a larger 8.8 inch 144Hz display and detachable 'TrueStrike' controllers that are reminiscent of Switch Joy-Cons.

In terms of performance, its AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme APU places it in the same ring as the ROG Ally, and it'll boost fps further than the Steam Deck in the latest games. It's also got compatibility on its side, as you'll be able to access Steam, Epic Game Store, PC Game Pass, and any other storefront you can think of using Windows 11. That said, Microsoft's OS is arguably less handheld friendly than Valve's SteamOS, which is something to keep in mind if you don't like fiddling to get things working.

The Lenovo Legion Go is set to launch on Tuesday, October 31 2023, but its Halloween release hopefully won't come with launch day frights. While the handheld PC is available to pre-order right now, there's a chance your order will take a few days to turn up, with UK store EE stating that stock is expected to arrive on November 11th.

Lenovo Legion Go price

Legion Go prices start at $699 for the 512GB model, with the 1TB version coming in at $749. In the UK, you'll only be able to pre-order the former, but we're hoping the larger capacity option shows up at some point after launch.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Lenovo Legion Go specs Price From $699 Screen 8.8-inch 144Hz QHD Battery 49.2WHr Processor AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme Operating system Windows 11 RAM 16GB LPDDR5X Storage Up to 1TB Features Multi finger touchpads, detachable Legion Truestrike controllers

