Amid Xbox handheld rumors, Phil Spencer says he has a "list of things we should go do" with one

Xbox boss Phil Spencer hasn't explicitly said an Xbox handheld is coming, but in a new Polygon interview, he said he has a number of ideas if one were to ever happen.

We've been asking for some sort of handheld Xbox system for a while now, and as of the last few days the rumor mill is a-churnin', but so far there's been no official word from Microsoft. However, Spencer has perhaps given us the best indication so far that Xbox indeed is planning something in the mobile/handheld space, explaining at some length what he wants out of just such a piece of hardware.

"I want my Lenovo Legion Go to feel like an Xbox," he said during this year's Game Developers Conference. "I brought [the Legion Go] with me to GDC. I'm on the airplane and I have this list of everything that makes it not feel like an Xbox. Forget about the brand. More like: Are all of my games there? Do all my games show up with the save [files] that I want? I’ll tell you one [game] that doesn’t right now — it’s driving me crazy — is Fallout 76. It doesn’t have cross-save."

In addition to wanting his handheld to store all of his saves across different platforms, Spencer also said he wants to "boot into the Xbox app in a full screen, but in a compact mode" and have "all of my social [experience]" available there. Likewise, his ideal handheld would allow him to boot up using just a controller. "I've got my list of things we should go do," Spencer said.

