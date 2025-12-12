The HyperX Cloud Alpha 2 Wireless headset is quality and convenience rolled into one, but I'm not sure who it's for | Review

The HyperX Cloud Alpha 2 Wireless headset combines great sound, an impressive 250-hour battery, simultaneous Bluetooth and 2.4GHz wireless audio with a handy RGB-powered base station that makes it stand out from the sea of headsets out there. Yet, no matter how unique and fun the base station is, it limits the headset to only work well with PC platforms, and feels hard to justify with its premium $300 price point.

Whenever a brand new HyperX headset rears its lovely head, I get pretty excited. The brand has a knack for popping out wireless cups with extraordinary battery life, which can give even the best gaming headsets I've tested a kicking to the curb.

The new HyperX Cloud Alpha 2 Wireless is no different, as it can pump out up a mighty 250 hours of playback, but that's not what's most interesting about this new pair. This new iteration of the Cloud Alpha line features an RGB Base Station, which combines the tech of a 2.4GHz dongle and some quick access buttons for streaming into one device. While a neat addition to the HyperX lineup, its presence drives up the price to $299.99 / £254.99, $100 more than the $199.99 than the older HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless.

For $300, you are also getting a great-sounding headset with simultaneous Bluetooth and 2.4GHz audio, a feature that's expected of cups that verge near that price mark. However, I can't help but feel like those who'd benefit the most from the Base Station would be better off acquiring a separate stream deck device instead, which can come with more buttons and cost dramatically less.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Price $299.99 / £254.99 Acoustic Design Over-ear (circumaural); closed back Connection Simultaneous Bluetooth and 2.4GHz, Wired Drivers 53mm Dual chamber Neodymium drivers with spatial audio by HyperX NGENUITY Frequency response 20 Hz to 20 kHz Microphone Uni-directional ANC No Controls Volume; multifunction button; mic mute/mic monitoring; wireless mode switch Battery Up to 250 hours Weight 345g (Base station: 178g, Boom mic: 12 g) Compatibility PC, PS5, PS4, Switch, Mac, Mobile

Design

There's that age-old saying of, "if it ain't broke, don't fix it" and that seems to be a HyperX design philosophy. The new HyperX Cloud Alpha 2 looks almost indiscernible from its predecessor, the HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless, which in turn looks like HyperX Cloud Alpha. This headset features the same cut-out metal yokes and oval-shaped earcups, but there are some changes that make it look (and feel) more premium than what came before.

For one, those bright red yokes are now a metal, almost gunsmoke-colored gray, as are the logos on either side of the earcups. The HyperX headset line is pretty well known for its black and red colorways, but this change helps make the Alpha 2 more professional and premium, which feels more befitting for a pair that costs $299.99. The plastic headband has also been replaced with a robust metal band, which pairs nicely with the cool-to-the-touch metal sides of each cup and the metal yokes that keep everything in place.

My favorite design difference for this headset is the plush fabric coating that's found on both ear cushions. Normally, I prefer having a leather-like fabric pressing up against the side of my head as fabric-coated cups tend to be itchy and a sensory nightmare for my easily overstimulated self. However, HyperX has opted for an almost velvet-like fabric this time around. Not only is it super soft to the touch, but during my weeks spent with the cups it it didn't attract a million cat hairs, which is unique for any accessories that find their way into my house - as you'll well have noticed if you've taken a look at any of my review photos over the year.

(Image credit: Future/Rosalie Newcombe)

What makes the HyperX Cloud Alpha 2 most unique is nothing to do with the look or design of the headset itself, but the fact that it comes with an RGB Base Station, which also acts as the 2.4GHz wireless dongle. While it shares a similar name to that of the accessory you can find packed in with the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless, it's nothing like it.

In design (and practice, but you can read more about that later) it reminds me of a miniature version of Elgato's Stream Deck, a device used to give quick access buttons to streamers and content creators. The accessory comes with a large RGB integrated dial and a series of six RGB buttons underneath, which light up purple, dark and light blue, orange, yellow, and green by default.

Features

(Image credit: Future/Rosalie Newcombe)

The HyperX Cloud Alpha 2 Wireless is a pretty feature