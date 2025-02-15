The Witcher 3 director's new vampire RPG gives you the freedom "to kill off a lot of NPCs, and a lot of them can be really important NPCs"

News
By
published

Blood of Dawnwalker lets you really live out the vampiric fantasy

A close-up of Coen during the trailer for The Blood of Dawnwalker.
(Image credit: Rebel Wolves)

The Blood of Dawnwalker creative director Mateusz Tomaszkiewicz says that - unlike his last directorial effort in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - you'll be able to kill off random NPCs, as vampires tend to do, and some of them are even VIPs.

"It's a sandbox, meaning we're trying to maximize your options of your choice in the game," Tomaszkiewicz said of his vampiric game, made alongside a slew of other CD Projekt Red veterans at his new studio Rebel Wolves, in an interview with GamesRadar+. "But it isn't purely focused on gameplay. We were trying to play to our strengths, because our past projects were very focused on narrative, on good storytelling, interesting characters and a lot of lore to find."

Rebel Wolves isn't skimping on giving players plenty of choice while telling the story it wants, though. "It's not exactly endless possibilities, because obviously we have a set character you're playing with Coen, and he has his own personality and so on, but within this personality we're trying to give you the ability to shape your own Coen." Tomaszkiewicz calls the game a "narrative sandbox" since quests can branch and twist into different directions, "for example, we allow you to kill off a lot of NPCs, and a lot of them can be really important NPCS." I wonder if that possibility for VIP bloodshed is possible when you're just out and about in the open-world, or if it's only relegated to key points in the story.

"Sometimes this can lead to alternate outcomes or even cut off certain quest lines," he explained. "And this, of course, ties into our other systems [...] you being a Dawnwalker means that you have this blood hunger during the night time, so this can actually lead to these NPCs dying if you're not careful." It sounds like your rampages will be slightly more impactful than the ones you can go on in a GTA, let's say, though we'll need to wait for the game to come out on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S to learn how exactly.

Ex-CDPR devs explain how new open-world vampire RPG Blood of Dawnwalker handles its time-limited story, and I'm getting big Persona vibes: "It doesn't require you to rush"

See more Xbox Series X News
Kaan Serin
Freelance contributor

Kaan freelances for various websites including Rock Paper Shotgun, Eurogamer, and this one, Gamesradar. He particularly enjoys writing about spooky indies, throwback RPGs, and anything that's vaguely silly. Also has an English Literature and Film Studies degree that he'll soon forget.

More about rpg
Laezel BG3 evil ending

Baldur's Gate 3 Lae'zel actor is enjoying romancing herself in the RPG again because "there's a lot of the stuff I've kind of forgotten about"
The Blood of Dawnwalker

Ex-CDPR devs' new open-world vampire RPG is aiming for "the quality level of The Witcher 3," but since it's a smaller studio, only about a 30-40 hour campaign
Elden Ring Nightreign

The random events in Elden Ring Nightreign are the funniest thing FromSoftware's ever cooked up, from a rain of ants to Morgott jump scares
See more latest
See comments