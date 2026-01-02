Fans think they've figured out what will be in the Warhammer 2026 preview, and it's exciting news

We're literally two days into 2026 and fans seem to have already figured out what's coming our way in the New Year Warhammer Preview Show.

After picking apart the teaser for 2026's live announcements (see below), fans are confident that we're getting a Warhammer 40K Custodes refresh, Prince Yriel's Aeldari Corsairs, a revamp for Age of Sigmar's Ossiarch Bonereapears, something to do with Iron Warriors, and a Ravenwing drop. If that's the case, the New Year Warhammer Preview Show (due to take place on January 16) will be jam-packed. Looks like I'll need to press pause on my backlog of the best board games if I want to get all that hobbying done.

While a few of these are heavily implied via the teaser video itself, a few references required some eagle-eyed detective work. For example, a waitress walking past with a plate of golden bananas with a red plume on top clearly brings Warhammer 40K's Custodes (the Emperor's personal bodyguard) to mind. Similarly, a man in a pirate hat walking side by side with a woman wearing elf ears can only mean the Aeldari Corsairs are on their way… which is in-keeping, what with the current '500 Worlds' storyline reintroducing fellow pirate Huron Blackheart. However, the woman is also holding the plush Blood Bowl ball by Tomy, which you can see here at Amazon. That would suggest High/Wood/Dark Elves storming the Blood Bowl pitch this year.

YouTube Watch On

In much the same way, we see what looks like a chicken bone being placed on a plate of them early on – and they're all glowing with eldritch power. User @ElecMan24 is one of many commenting that they "really hope that first platter symbolizes that Ossiarch Bonereapers will be coming soon." The Bonereapers are in need of a refresh and don't have a Battletome for Age of Sigmar's latest edition, so the faction making an appearance in 2026 is logical.

As for the other two teases, @Corax92 caught the "Iron Warriors badge" (which I missed, much to my shame as a Chaos nerd), so I wouldn't be surprised if we got more from the faction in Horus Heresy considering how much attention they've already had in the new edition. Meanwhile, @Dieregorn deserves a round of applause for spotting one of the smallest, hardest-to-see references – a logo for the Ravenwing on a purity seal. We already have a Dark Angels Codex for this edition, so my guess would be that existing models are being revamped. Anyone fancy a new Sammael, and possibly updated Outriders to go with him? As a Dark Angels fan, I'm certainly pumped at that possibility.

No matter what, we'll find out soon; the New Year Warhammer Preview Show will take place on January 16, 2026 at 2.30pm ET / 11.30am PT / 7.30pm GMT.

Are you happy with these teases, or do you want something else from the show? Let us know what you're most looking forward to in the comments.

