Over two years after it was first announced, Prime Video's Warhammer series starring Henry Cavill is officially moving forward

Good news Warhammer fans, Amazon Prime Video’s Warhammer 40K series is officially moving forward with Man of Steel's Henry Cavill set to star and produce the show.

Over two years after Amazon MGM Studios acquired global rights to the Warhammer 40,000 game, Games Workshop and the streamer have ironed out all of their creative differences and set a path in motion to get started on the series, as confirmed in a legal statement from Games Workshop.

"Further to its announcement on 18 December 2023, Games Workshop is pleased to announce that it has now agreed creative guidelines and reached a final agreement with Amazon Content Services LLC," reads the statement. "Games Workshop has granted exclusive rights to Amazon in relation to films and television series set within the Warhammer 40,000 universe."

So, what does that mean? Well, according to Warhammer, the studio and games company have decided on which characters and arcs they will follow as well as a synopsis, although this has yet to be released. Deadline has reported that a mini-room was assembled to hone in on a creative direction and make these decisions, although the series is still looking for its showrunner.

As soon as the news dropped online, Cavill took to Instagram to celebrate writing, "My incredible team and I, alongside the brilliant minds at Games Workshop, have been working away in concept rooms, breaking down approaches to the enormity and magnificence of the Warhammer world."

The star then confirmed the agreement: "Our combined efforts have led us to a fantastic place to start our Universe, which has been agreed upon by those up on high at both Amazon and Games Workshop." Check out the full post below.

A post shared by Henry Cavill (@henrycavill) A photo posted by on

The upcoming show is based on the iconic tabletop miniature wargame Warhammer 40,000, set in a dystopian science-fantasy universe and known for its dark themes, extensive backstories. However, this will not be the first time Amazon has touched on Warhammer material as on December 10, a new video game adaptation Secret Level also dropped a Warhammer episode. Will this be a taste of what's to come?

Warhammer 40,000 does not yet have a release date. For more on Prime Video, check out the best Amazon shows and the best Amazon movies to watch right now.