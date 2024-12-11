Henry Cavill breaks silence on Warhammer TV show and teases the amount of work that's already been put into the project

Henry Cavill has shared an announcement on the newly confirmed Warhammer 40K series, teasing the amount of work that's already gone into the Prime Video show behind the scenes.

"To celebrate some Warhammer news, I decided to make a pilgrimage to the very first place I bought Warhammer models over 30 years ago…the Little Shop, on my home island of Jersey!" Cavill wrote on Instagram . The former Man of Steel and The Witcher star is on board to act in and executive produce the project, which was first officially announced back in December 2022 when Amazon acquired the rights to the tabletop game.

"My incredible team and I, alongside the brilliant minds at Games Workshop, have been working away in concept rooms, breaking down approaches to the enormity and magnificence of the Warhammer world," he continued.

"Together, we've been sifting through the plethora of incredible characters and poring over old tomes and texts. Our combined efforts have led us to a fantastic place to start our Universe, which has been agreed upon by those up on high at both Amazon and Games Workshop. That starting place shall, for now, remain a secret. Watch this space, though – more to come in time!"

Further details on the show are still pretty up in the air, as no other casting information has been revealed yet and a showrunner hasn't been locked in either. Cavill is a lifelong fan of the game, which sees players control armies of miniature models. "I have loved Warhammer since I was a boy, making this moment truly special for me," he said when the series was first announced two years ago. "The opportunity to shepherd this cinematic universe from its inception is quite the honor and the responsibility."

While we wait for the Warhammer 40K series to arrive on the small screen, check out our guide to the other best new TV shows on the way in 2024 and beyond.