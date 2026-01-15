New Kratos actor Ryan Hurst gets the "BOI" approval from God of War's Christopher Judge

We know that The Walking Dead and Sons of Anarchy actor Ryan Hurst is the next person in line to wield the Leviathan Axe as Kratos in Prime Video's upcoming God of War adaptation and, now, his game counterpart has given his seal of approval.

Taking to Twitter, Christopher Judge (who portrayed Kratos in 2018's God of War and its 2022 sequel God of War Ragnarok), wrote in response to the casting news, "Congrats Ryan!!!! You’re gonna be great… BOI !!!"

Fittingly, both Judge and Hurst have faced off in the Norse arena before, with Judge's Kratos battling Hurst's Thor in God of War Ragnarok.

The future, then, is looking bright for Amazon's take on Santa Monica Studio's god-killing journey. Prime Video has already greenlit two seasons – which will adapt the Norse saga of Kratos' tale, instead of his Greek origins – and it's being brought to life by Outlander and Battlestar Galactica creator Ronald D. Moore.

Thankfully, Moore's ability to make great television far outweighs his gaming skills. When speaking about the project on The Sackhoff Show with Katee Sackhoff, Moore joked, "The controllers now… Press R1, which one's R1? Oh, I'm dead! I can't quite get a hold of that."

Speaking later to IGN, Moore confirmed that the series' heart, the initially icy relationship between Kratos and his son Atreus, would remain.

"I responded to the story of Kratos and his son. Then they set out on this epic journey in this world that was finely detailed and really interesting, and there's a lot of combat and interesting monsters along the way. But I kept coming back to this story of father and son, and it was just emotional, and it was different, and I hadn't seen anything like that before."

Amazon's God of War TV show is still undated. For more, check out our list of exciting new TV shows, plus all the upcoming video game movies currently in the works.