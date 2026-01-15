New Kratos actor Ryan Hurst gets the "BOI" approval from God of War's Christopher Judge

From one god to another

(Image credit: Sony)

We know that The Walking Dead and Sons of Anarchy actor Ryan Hurst is the next person in line to wield the Leviathan Axe as Kratos in Prime Video's upcoming God of War adaptation and, now, his game counterpart has given his seal of approval.

Taking to Twitter, Christopher Judge (who portrayed Kratos in 2018's God of War and its 2022 sequel God of War Ragnarok), wrote in response to the casting news, "Congrats Ryan!!!! You’re gonna be great… BOI !!!"

The future, then, is looking bright for Amazon's take on Santa Monica Studio's god-killing journey. Prime Video has already greenlit two seasons – which will adapt the Norse saga of Kratos' tale, instead of his Greek origins – and it's being brought to life by Outlander and Battlestar Galactica creator Ronald D. Moore.

