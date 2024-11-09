The new Tron 3 trailer is "a spectacle", the soundtrack is "revolutionary", and Jeff Bridges is back

Disney fans were treated to an exclusive look at the upcoming Tron: Ares during the D23 expo in Brazil yesterday, November 8, 2024, and even the description has me excited.

As reported by CinePop (translated by Google), "The Tron Ares trailer is a spectacle. Lots of neon and vibrant colors. A futuristic world. We see a new threat emerging. A car is split in half by a red beam. Jared Leto is scary in several insane action scenes."

I studied the original Tron during my film degree, and I love Daft Punk, so I enjoyed their work on the Tron: Legacy soundtrack, and their cute cameo during the club scene. I'm less excited for Ares because it stars Leto, who has had numerous allegations levied against him over the course of his career.

O trailer de Tron Ares é um espetáculo. Muito Neon e cores vibrantes. Um mundo futurista. Vemos uma nova ameaça surgindo. Um carro é partido ao meio por um raio vermelho. Jared Leto assustador em várias cenas de ação insanas. Termina com Jeff Bridges voltando e falando: pic.twitter.com/9ghnJg11ajNovember 8, 2024

Unfortunately, we don't have access to the trailer itself yet, but in more exciting news, CinePop wrote that Jeff Bridges would be returning to the series. He starred in the first film, playing Kevin Flynn, a video game developer who is sucked into the world of an arcade game. Tron was one of the first movies to extensively use CGI, so it has a special place in film canon.

At the end of the trailer, Bridges apparently appears and says, "Hello, Program," to Leto’s character. He was also in Tron: Legacy, where his character seemingly sacrifices himself, so it'll be interesting to see how he managed to survive for Tron Ares.

CinePop also says the soundtrack in the trailer was "revolutionary", which is exciting news. It's being composed by Nine Inch Nails. One of the band's members, Trent Reznor, has scored a lot of films recently, including the techno-infused Challengers, so I'm eager to hear what the band has in store for us.

Tron Ares isn't due to come out until October, 2025. In the meantime, check out our list of 2024 movie release dates so you've got some cool films to watch while you wait.