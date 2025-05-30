Fantastic Four's Galactus actor went method for his Marvel role – by visiting tall buildings

The Fantastic Four: First Steps will introduce big bad Galactus to the MCU – and actor Ralph Ineson had some unusual ways of preparing for the role.

"He’s a cosmic force. He’s a god, of sorts," Ineson told Empire. To get into the right headspace, he said that he drove through the tunnels of Mont Blanc, "just imagining that as his windpipe and his trachea."

"I also went to a lot of tall buildings," Ineson added. "We went to a wedding at the top of the Gherkin building in London, and I spent most of the afternoon just staring out, ruminating. I got in trouble with my wife – she was like, 'You’ve got to say hello to the bride and groom at some point!'"

We recently got our best look yet at Galactus from an unlikely source: a Snapple promotion. Unlike 2007's Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer, which depicted the villain as a cloud-like form, First Steps looks set to take him back to his origins with a comic-accurate headpiece.

Galactus is set to face off against Marvel's First Family, who are making their MCU debut in the movie. Pedro Pascal is Reed Richards, AKA Mister Fantastic, while Vanessa Kirby is Sue Storm/Invisible Woman, Joseph Quinn is Johnny Storm/Human Torch, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach is Ben Grimm/the Thing.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps arrives in theaters on July 25 as part of Marvel Phase 6. In the meantime, catch up on the MCU with our guide to watching the Marvel movies in order, or take a look ahead to the other upcoming superhero movies on the way.