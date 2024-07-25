Deadpool and Wolverine wasn't content with bringing Hugh Jackman back, it also went and got itself some DCEU royalty

Deadpool and Wolverine has been one of the most anticipated upcoming Marvel movies in years. That's partly down to the return of Hugh Jackman, reprising a role we thought he had long left behind following the conclusion of 2017's Logan. The question many had coming into the film was whether Jackman would come out in one piece, or whether the MCU would use this as an opportunity to set up a new Wolverine.

Be warned: We are heading straight to spoiler city right now, folks. So turn back if you need to, or go read our Deadpool and Wolverine review if you're looking for more info on the film.

As it should happen, there are a lot of Wolverine variants in Deadpool and Wolverine. But none more surprising than one of the biggest stars in Hollywood – and DCEU royalty – making a surprise appearance. Sure you've heard of tossing a coin to your Witcher, but how about tossing a brewski to your Wolverine? If not, you might want to get one handy, because the biggest surprise Deadpool and Wolverine cameo is The Cavillrine, aka Henry Cavill as The Wolverine

Who does Henry Cavill play in Deadpool and Wolverine?

Yep, Superman himself appears as a Wolverine variant in the new movie. It's a jaw-dropping bit of fan-casting come true which arrives in the middle of an already wild sequence; one that introduces Wolverine after Wolverine, with only one of them played by Henry Cavill.

Here's how it goes down if you haven't checked out the movie yet, or were too busy screaming your head off in the theater. Deadpool and Wolverine anchor beings are a key plot point throughout – one person who can keep an entire timeline intact. It's revealed that Hugh Jackman's Wolverine from Logan is one such anchor being, with that timeline torn asunder after the character's death. Deadpool snags a TemPad from TVA executive Mr. Paradox and heads off through the multiverse in search of a replacement.

In the montage sequence, Deadpool encounters: a canonically short Wolverine; an Age of Apocalypse version of Wolverine; an original costume Wolverine fighting the Hulk in the Canadian wilderness; a crucified Wolverine in a field of skulls straight out of Marc Silvestri's cover to Uncanny X-Men #251; a suave “Patch” Wolverine gambling in Madripoor; and even a gun-happy Old Man Logan Wolverine. All of those Variants of the Canuck are played by Hugh Jackman – leading up to Deadpool's encounter with the “Worst Wolverine” in classic yellow and blue costume who ends up co-leading the movie.

But in the midst of all this, Deadpool enters a warehouse where a Wolverine Variant is standing with his back to the audience. It's Deadpool who realizes what's up, as soon as he recognizes the jacked back of the actor as none other than Henry Cavill, who he dubs The Cavillrine. Cavillrine turns around with stogie in mouth and classic Wolverine noggin hair and facial hair and then proceeds to punch Deadpool clear across the room.

Is Henry Cavill The MCU's New Wolverine?

In a perfect world we'd say yes, alas it's unlikely. So, here's the deal with this new Henry Cavill Wolverine. Pretty much the second Cavill announced he was no longer returning as Superman – DC has a new Superman reboot in production from James Gunn – fans started casting him in MCU roles. The most popular? One of the X-Men, and specifically Wolverine – down to some fans making art of what he might look like popping his claws.

However, nothing came of this fan casting, at least back in 2022 when the Superman switch was announced. And given Marvel wasn't casting an X-Men movie that hadn't been written yet, Henry Cavill as Wolverine (or Cyclops, or any other casting) was just a fond dream on the part of MCU fans. Interestingly, Deadpool and Wolverine gained steam in the script phase by signing Hugh Jackman a few months before Cavill's announcement. And with filming beginning in May of 2023, it seems like someone at Marvel heard this fancast and ran with it.

However, Cavill sticking around as the one and only Wolverine is pretty unlikely at this point, for one simple reason: Hugh Jackman is still around for the Deadpool & Wolverine ending. There's a running joke in the movie about how Disney will keep Jackman in the role until he's 90, but it's only half a joke. With Avengers 5 and Avengers: Secret Wars coming (hopefully) in the next few years, if they need a Wolverine, they know that Jackman is going to be the draw there.

Unless by the time you read this there was a surprise announcement at Marvel's SDCC 2024 panel that a new X-Men movie starring Cavill as Wolverine is coming out next year, he's going to be mid-to-late-40s by the time Marvel would be aiming to start a new X-Men franchise. They certainly could go that route – Jackman is currently 55, after all – but more likely they'll want someone younger, for the life of the potential franchise.

Look, perhaps this is a teaser of things to come. Perhaps Cavill and Jackman will lock claws in Secret Wars. But most likely not. Instead, you can enjoy this brief glimpse of a universe that might have been.

