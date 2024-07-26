Ultraman will join forces with Spider-Man to fight Doctor Doom in a new manga that sounds like a fan dream come true

In a crossover for the ages, two of the world's most iconic heroes will meet for the first time this August thanks to a new manga from Shogakukan. Ultraman: Along Came a Spider-Man is a blockbuster new series that will bring together Marvel's friendly neighborhood wall-crawler and Japan's greatest superhero.

Announced at the 'What's New at VIZ' panel at this year's San Diego Comic Con, the manga will see Ultraman and Spider-Man unite to take on Doctor Doom who has teamed up with Alien Mefilas in a story that will also feature cameo appearances by members of the Avengers. The series is written by Shigenobu Matsumoto and drawn by Tomo Hirokawa. Marvel Comics executive editor Tom Brevoort and Tsuburaya Fields Media & Pictures Entertainment's transmedia producer Jeff Gomez will serve as creative consultants for the series.

"The contrast in how our two sets of heroes approach their roles is fascinating to see play out, but they have a lot of similarities as well," said Kei Minamitani of Tsuburaya Productions. "In both the Shogakukan and Marvel titles, we watch how our heroes grapple with these differences before ultimately reconciling to find greater solutions. It has been incredibly special to explore the concept of heroism through the perspectives of these two very different sets of heroes and we are excited for fans to join them on these two adventures."

(Image credit: Shogakukan / Marvel)

"We're thrilled to bring together Marvel comics and manga in such an exciting way, uniting our biggest heroes directly with Ultraman against ultimate villains like never before," added Marvel Comics editor-in-chief C.B. Cebulski. "This manga will be an epic showdown at a cosmic level, but it'll have plenty insightful themes and touching moments as well. We're excited for fans to experience this story around the globe."

The new series is being published simultaneously with the recently announced Ultraman x Avengers four-issue comic from Kyle Higgins, Mat Groom, and Francesco Manna, which is being published by Marvel.

Ultraman: Along Came a Spider-Man will be available digitally via the VIZ Manga app, with new chapters publishing each Tuesday, starting with the first two parts on August 13 (US) / August 14 (Japan). Ultraman x Avengers #1 will be published on the same day by Marvel Comics. A complete US print edition of Along Came a Spider-Man will follow from VIZ in summer 2025.

