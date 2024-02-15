"From our family to yours": Pedro Pascal breaks silence on Fantastic Four casting by all but confirming the 1960s setting

The Fantastic Four cast is locked in and at the head of the family is Pedro Pascal’s Reed Richards. In response to the news, The Last of Us and The Mandalorian actor posted a less-than-cryptic message on social media that all but confirms the longstanding rumours about the MCU movie’s setting.

"From our family to yours 💙💙💙💙 #TheFantasticFour, in theaters July 25, 2025 #AllYouNeedIsLove," Pascal wrote on Instagram.

Sound familiar? All You Need is Love is the title of a 1967 single by The Beatles. You may have heard of them.

Given the nod to another famous quartet – often called the Fab Four – and the initial reveal poster’s reference to a 1963 issue of Life Magazine, there’s plenty of evidence to suggest that Fantastic Four will be set in the 1960s. Whether that’s part of the mainline MCU or another universe entirely is up for debate, but it seems Reed, Sue, Johnny, and Ben will be part of the Swinging Sixties regardless.

In case you’re still catching up, Marvel announced the Fantastic Four casting via Valentine’s Day card. Pascal will be joined by Vanessa Kirby (Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning), Joseph Quinn (Stranger Things), and Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Bear).

Fantastic Four, which will be directed by WandaVision’s Matt Shakman, is set for release on July 25, 2025 with filming expected to begin later this year.

