Marvel fans think they spotted a Deadpool variant in the trailer

Marvel fans think they've spotted a Deadpool variant in the first trailer for Deadpool & Wolverine – and given that we've already seen not one, but two Deadpool variants in the behind-the-scenes photos...anything is possible.

One fan posted two screenshots from the trailer, pointing out that there are two different Deadpool suits shown in the trailer. The suit that's shown only in a quick, cryptic close-up is different than the Samurai Deadpool variant suit shown in those behind-the-scenes pics that came out a little while ago. That means we're getting at least three variants in the upcoming film.

Most of the comments seem to theorize that this could be Lady Deadpool, aka Wanda Wilson. The female Deadpool variant made her first appearance in Deadpool: Merc with a Mouth #7 in 2010 and was killed off in Deadpool Kills Deadpool #3. Because of her blonde hair, some fans have speculated that Ryan Reynolds' wife, former Gossip Girl actor Blake Lively, could end up playing the role in a surprise cameo.

The chaotic trailer, which is filled to the brim with action, still doesn't give us a clear idea of what the movie is actually about, though the official title suggests that Wolverine will play an even bigger part than we could've anticipated.

Deadpool 3 is released in theaters on July 25 in the UK and July 26 in the US, as part of Marvel Phase 5.