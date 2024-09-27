The first Deadpool and Wolverine deleted scene is here, and it dismantles the MCU in just 40 seconds

In the lead-up to Deadpool and Wolverine's digital and physical release, the first of several deleted scenes has been released. Called ‘Elevator Ride’, it takes place when Wade Wilson has been brought into the TVA by Paradox, just after he’s woken up and before he arrives in the main office.

It’s just as meta as the rest of the movie, referencing an amalgamation of two of the MCU’s biggest – and most divisive – multiverse movies. "Mr Wilson, this may come as a shock to a narcissistic, blathering bag of meat like yourself but your universe is not the only one in existence," Paradox begins.

"Oh please," Wilson replies, "you think I haven’t seen Doctor Ant and the Quantumverse of Madness?" It’s a tongue-in-cheek nod to Ant-Man 3 and Doctor Strange 2, two movies that tackle the multiverse pretty decisively – and at times pretty confusingly.

This isn’t actually the only reference that either movie gets in the film. Ant-Man’s skeleton can be seen in the Void, and is part of Cassandra Nova’s lair, whereas Strange’s Sling Rings are used by Deadpool later on in the movie. Admittedly, he calls the portals he opens up ‘Marvel Sparkle Circles’ but we know what he means…

The deleted scene ends with Paradox giving Wade some more exposition on the multiverse and the Sacred Timeline before the pair walk straight into the TVA as they walk up to the TV screens. You can watch the full thing below.

This is just one of what’s promised to be “hours” of bonus content when the movie gets released on digital and DVD/Blu-ray. It’s first arriving on digital storefronts on October 1, before releasing in 4K Ultra HD, Blu-Ray, and DVD a few weeks later on October 22.

