Deadpool and Wolverine's digital release date has been confirmed, and it's coming with "hours" of bonus content – including TVA deleted scenes and Amazon-exclusive features

Marvel Studios has revealed the digital and DVD/Blu-ray release dates for Deadpool and Wolverine – and it's surprisingly soon.

First, the up-front stuff you want to know immediately: Deadpool and Wolverine is coming to digital storefronts on October 1. The buddy comedy with a multiversal twist, starring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, will hit 4K Ultra HD, Blu-Ray, and DVD a few weeks later on October 22.

As to be expected, Deadpool and Wolverine is about to break the fourth wall with "hours" of bonus footage, featurettes, and more.

Listed in the collection are features on that 'Like a Prayer' sequence, a tribute to Marvel artist Ray Chan, Hugh Jackman on his Wolverine return, director's commentary, gag reels, a rundown of the Deadpool and Wolverine cameos and Deadpool and Wolverine Easter eggs you may have missed. Still no word on why Thor was crying, but the listing promises a vignette that features "one top-secret item that may or may not be a spoiler." Curious...

On top of that, we're also getting three Deadpool and Wolverine deleted scenes – with an extended focus on Loki's B-15 (Wunmi Mosaku). They are as follows:

Elevator Ride – Paradox explains the sacred timeline to Deadpool as they walk around the TVA.

– Paradox explains the sacred timeline to Deadpool as they walk around the TVA. Do Nothing – B-15 instructs Paradox to stay out of trouble, rejecting his efforts to take action.

– B-15 instructs Paradox to stay out of trouble, rejecting his efforts to take action. Daddy’s In Love – B-15 and Peter strike up a romance. Peter announces he is in love to his friends, Headpool and Kidpool.



Those on certain storefronts will also have access to extra bonuses, including Prime Video's X-Ray feature allowing for "Deadpool doodles", character "pros and cons", and trivia.

Deadpool and Wolverine grossed over $1.3 billion at the box office, becoming one of Marvel Studios' most successful movies of all time. Next up on the big screen in the MCU is Captain America: Brave New World in February, with Thunderbolts* (no, we still don't know what the asterisk means) in May.

Sign up to the SFX Newsletter Get sneak previews, exclusive competitions and details of special events each month! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

For more, check out our guides to upcoming Marvel movies and how to watch the Marvel movies in order.