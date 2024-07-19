Marvel fans are convinced Deadpool and Wolverine villain Cassandra Nova is going to have an Infinity Stone-encrusted Sling Ring after Ryan Reynolds shares cryptic tease

Deadpool and Wolverine star Ryan Reynolds has taken to Instagram to share a cryptic tease for the movie – and it has Marvel fans speculating.

In the pictures, shared to Reynolds's Instagram Story, we can see a Sling Ring (used to open inter-dimensional portals) which appears to be encrusted with two Infinity Stones. They're green and red, which would make them the Time Stone and the Reality Stone.

Marvel fans have jumped on the pictures as proof that Cassandra Nova, Professor X's sister and the villain of the movie, will be wielding the Sling Ring. After all, the trailers do show Deadpool and Wolverine jumping through portals…

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Disney/Marvel/Ryan Reynolds Instagram) (Image credit: Disney/Marvel/Ryan Reynolds Instagram)

"If I had to guess, Cassandra Nova probably stole the sling ring from the body of the Sorcerer Supreme from her universe," speculates one fan . "Probably from a timeline where Malekith was stopped by the sorcerers of London. That'd give the Sorcerer Supreme those two Infinity Stones."

"So Cassandra Nova will open that Sling Ring portal for Deadpool and Wolverine to escape from the void, that's why she was standing behind and not trying to stop them," thinks another fan , describing a moment in the trailer that sees the duo jumping through a portal while Cassandra watches on.

With these Stones, Cassandra would be able to open portals to any point on the Marvel timeline, or wreak havoc with reality – making her a formidable foe indeed.

Of course, it's possible that the Sling Ring just has some fancy jewellery, and these aren't the Infinity Stones at all. Knowing Marvel, though, that's highly unlikely…

Deadpool and Wolverine hits theaters this July 26 in the US and July 25 in the UK. While you wait, get up to speed with our guide to all the upcoming Marvel movies and shows as well as how to watch the Marvel movies in order.