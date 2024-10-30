2025 is officially back to peak MCU as Marvel confirms 9 new shows and movies coming – and unveils first major looks at Black Panther spin-off, Ironheart, and Wonder Man
Six shows will be released in 2025
Marvel has dropped a major new trailer featuring the first major looks at its upcoming TV slate. The new teaser, which was reportedly released on Disney Plus in some regions, features clips from Ironheart, Wonder Man, and upcoming Black Panther spin-off Eyes of Wakanda.
We can see Dominique Thorne back as Riri Williams and a new look at Anthony Ramos’ The Hood in the Ironheart clip. Elsewhere, Marvel unveiled the first shot of Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Wonder Man as well as Ben Kingsley’s return as Trevor Slattery. In addition to this, there are new looks at Eyes of Wakanda, Marvel Zombies, Daredevil Born Again, and the Deadpool and Wolverine streaming release date. Watch the trailer below.
As well as the new footage, the trailer revealed the release dates and windows for all of their upcoming slate. Apart from Daredevil Born Again, these are mostly new as well – check out the list below.
- What If? Season 3: December 22, 2024
- Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man: January 25, 2025
- Daredevil Born Again: March 4, 2025
- Ironheart: June 24, 2025
- Eyes of Wakanda: August 6, 2025
- Marvel Zombies: October 2025
- Wonder Man: December 2025
The update means that 2025 will match Marvel’s busiest year ever with the release of six new shows and three movies (Captain America: Brave New World, Thunderbolts* and Fantastic Four: The First Steps). Previously this amount of new projects in one year only happened in 2021, when Marvel released its first TV shows.
It'll be intriguing to see if this marks a resurgence for the MCU following a few unsteady releases leading to people wondering if superhero fatigue would plague the studio further. Deadpool and Wolverine, which has broken several records, may have changed the tide for Marvel. Time will tell.
For more, check out all the upcoming Marvel movies and shows to add to your calendar, as well as our guides to the Marvel timeline and how to watch the Marvel movies in order.
