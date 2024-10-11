Deadpool and Wolverine just broke another massive record, this time beating out John Wick for a top spot

Deadpool and Wolverine broke another record – this time one that belonged to John Wick.

The Marvel threequel has had the highest-selling first week ever for an R-rated movie on domestic digital platforms. The record was previously held by John Wick: Chapter 4 (H/T Deadline).

Deadpool and Wolverine has grossed $1.321 billion against a budget of $200 million, making it the highest-grossing R-rated movie of all time. Joker sits at number two, with Oppenheimer at number 3, and Deadpool 2 at number 4 and the flagship film at number 5. The film currently holds a 78% critic rating and 94% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, and has a CinemaScore of A.

The film brought Hugh Jackman out of his Wolverine retirement, which the movie more or less acknowledges, and introduces him into the MCU. Deadpool is also now an official part of the MCU (and who knows, maybe they'll let him join the Avengers).

The digital release, which comes ahead of the movie's 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD release on October 22, features a blooper reel full of X-rated line flubs as well as Chris Evans getting repeatedly hit in the crotch as well as messing up his filthy monologue in that ridiculous Boston accent.

Deadpool and Wolverine is somehow still in theaters (though I think those gross Wolverine popcorn buckets might be all sold out), and is now streaming on Prime Video.