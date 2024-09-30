Deadpool and Wolverine gag reel is finally here and it has way more shots of Chris Evans getting hit in the crotch than we were expecting

A gag reel for Deadpool and Wolverine has arrived – and it's just as ridiculous as we expected.

In the brief clip, which can be viewed below, we see plenty of R-rated lines that didn't make the film for obvious reasons (mainly because they would've taken the R-rating to an X-rating), as well as plenty of line flubs from Ryan Reynolds and Chris Evans. There's also a brief scene in which Evans gets hit the crotch a few times before it cuts back to him messing up his post-credits monologue about Cassandra Nova (and in that ridiculous fake Boston accent).

The reel comes ahead of the movie's 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD release, which is due out on October 22. At the time of writing, Deadpool and Wolverine has grossed $1.321 billion against a budget of $200 million. The film has a 78% Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes, along with a 94% Audience aka Popcornmeter score. It also marks Deadpool (Reynolds) and Wolverine's (Hugh Jackman) first introduction into the MCU, and even has a silly Avengers scene that implies a future run-in with Thor and the team.

The ‘DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE’ gag reel has been released. 😂 pic.twitter.com/dDIeM0lr8oSeptember 27, 2024

Deadpool and Wolverine is still playing in North American theaters (some of which still have those absolutely wild-looking popcorn buckets,) though you'll be able to stream it via Prime Video on October 1.