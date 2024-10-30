Deadpool and Wolverine's Disney Plus release date has been revealed – but not in the way we were expecting

After months of waiting, we now have a Deadpool and Wolverine Disney Plus release date – and even The Merc with The Mouth would be pleased at the sneaky way Marvel announced the news.

If you play an episode of Agatha All Along on Disney Plus in some regions, you’ll seemingly be met by a sizzle reel of 2024 and 2025 Marvel Disney Plus releases.

That includes the reveal that Deadpool and Wolverine is coming to Disney Plus on November 12.

It’s unclear what – if any – bonus features will be bundled with the Disney Plus release of the Deadpool threequel. Previous MCU drops on the service indicate that we’ll just be getting the feature here – so no deleted scenes, featurettes, or director’s commentary. You’ll have to stick with the physical release for that.

Even so, the streaming release allows you to catch a glimpse at an entire Void's worth of Deadpool and Wolverine Easter eggs. Remarkably, some are still being found, including this brilliant deep cut nod to 2003's Master and Commander.

If you’re keeping count, that means almost every MCU movie is now on the streamer. The only current exception is Spider-Man: No Way Home – though we expect that to swing onto Disney Plus at some point in the near future given how the rest of Tom Holland’s Marvel adventures have made their way over in the past two years.

