Deadpool and Wolverine's Disney Plus release date has been revealed – but not in the way we were expecting
Marvel has snuck it into a 2025 trailer, but it's coming sooner than that
After months of waiting, we now have a Deadpool and Wolverine Disney Plus release date – and even The Merc with The Mouth would be pleased at the sneaky way Marvel announced the news.
If you play an episode of Agatha All Along on Disney Plus in some regions, you’ll seemingly be met by a sizzle reel of 2024 and 2025 Marvel Disney Plus releases.
That includes the reveal that Deadpool and Wolverine is coming to Disney Plus on November 12.
It’s unclear what – if any – bonus features will be bundled with the Disney Plus release of the Deadpool threequel. Previous MCU drops on the service indicate that we’ll just be getting the feature here – so no deleted scenes, featurettes, or director’s commentary. You’ll have to stick with the physical release for that.
Even so, the streaming release allows you to catch a glimpse at an entire Void's worth of Deadpool and Wolverine Easter eggs. Remarkably, some are still being found, including this brilliant deep cut nod to 2003's Master and Commander.
If you’re keeping count, that means almost every MCU movie is now on the streamer. The only current exception is Spider-Man: No Way Home – though we expect that to swing onto Disney Plus at some point in the near future given how the rest of Tom Holland’s Marvel adventures have made their way over in the past two years.
For more, check out our complete guide to Deadpool variants and Wolverine variants in the billion-dollar-grossing Marvel movie. Then head on back to the start of the MCU with our looks at the Marvel timeline and how to watch the Marvel movies in order.
Sign up for the Total Film Newsletter
Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox
I'm the Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, focusing on news, features, and interviews with some of the biggest names in film and TV. On-site, you'll find me marveling at Marvel and providing analysis and room temperature takes on the newest films, Star Wars and, of course, anime. Outside of GR, I love getting lost in a good 100-hour JRPG, Warzone, and kicking back on the (virtual) field with Football Manager. My work has also been featured in OPM, FourFourTwo, and Game Revolution.
Josh Brolin is open to returning as Marvel villain Thanos if the idea is right, and says he "would do anything that the Russos wanted"
Robert Downey Jr. will never let anyone recreate him in AI, and says he'll automatically sue anyone who tries, even after he's dead: "My law firm will still be very active"