Three months after Deadpool and Wolverine was released, viewers are still catching weird Easter eggs – including a reference to Master and Commander

Deadpool and Wolverine certainly isn't short of Easter eggs, but it's not just other Marvel movies that got a nod in the MCU's latest big-screen outing.

One eagle-eyed Twitter user pointed out that a ship in the background of the Fox graveyard scene is actually the HMS Surprise from Master and Commander: Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World.

The historical epic, set during the Napoleonic Wars, stars Russell Crowe as a Royal Navy captain and Paul Bettany as the ship's surgeon. The Truman Show helmer Peter Weir directed the movie, which was released by 20th Century Fox in 2003.

Finally watched that new Deadpool movie. I do not care about most of the references but I'm fixated on this ship in the Fox graveyard being the HMS Surprise from MASTER AND COMMANDER. pic.twitter.com/HYAzvH25LgOctober 25, 2024

The scene in question takes place when Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) and Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) are sent to the Void, where they encounter several characters and objects past from 20th Century Fox movies – including Chris Evans' Johnny Storm. Of course, Deadpool was also a Fox property before the studio was bought by Disney back in 2019.

Deadpool and Wolverine hit theaters back in July, but there may be more on the way from the Merc with the Mouth already. Reynolds recently shared a behind-the-scenes pic of himself in the red suit alongside Blind Al co-star Leslie Uggams, which may or may not have something to do with the upcoming holiday season.

Next up for Marvel, though, is Captain America: Brave New World, which arrives on the big screen on February 14, 2025. In the meantime, get the lowdown on the rest of the MCU's future with our guide to all the other upcoming Marvel movies and TV shows.