Ryan Reynolds seemingly suits up as Deadpool again for a mystery project – with a returning Deadpool and Wolverine cast member

Ryan Reynolds is suiting up as Deadpool again for a mystery project.

"That was fun today," the Deadpool and Wolverine star wrote in a post on his Instagram Stories alongside a picture of Reynolds wearing the full Deadpool suit sans mask. It seems Reynolds has been busy filming something Deadpool-related alongside Blind Al actor Leslie Uggams. See for yourself below.

RYAN WAS IN THE DEADPOOL SUIT TODAY WHAT IS BRO UP TO pic.twitter.com/9kjbnqm1LdOctober 22, 2024

ARE WE GETTING A DEADPOOL CHRISTMAS SPECIAL ???? GUYS pic.twitter.com/vBRIUQxJNqOctober 23, 2024

Knowing Reynolds and his knack for subverting expectations, we wouldn't expect this to be anything close to a Deadpool 4. Instead, one background detail might have tipped off the project's aims. Look over Blind Al's shoulder and you'll see a whole heap of Christmas items and decorations.

Deadpool, of course, has previous history with Christmas specials. 2018's Once Upon a Deadpool re-cut the foul-mouthed and violent comedy into a slice of PG-13 fun for the whole family. Unfortunately, the joke went down less well with audiences – garnering a tepid 61% on Rotten Tomatoes and earning a 'Rotten' score with critics.

There are other possibilities, too: commercials, promo for a Christmas video, or even Ryan Reynolds playing with fans are all realistic options – and suitably fourth-wall-breaking enough for the Merc with the Mouth. Reynolds has even expressed interest in making a full Deadpool Christmas movie before.

Until we find out, you'll be able to tide yourself over with the release of the Deadpool and Wolverine home release. Now out on digital platforms, Blu-Ray, 4K Ultra HD, and DVD, it features "hours" of bonus content and multiple deleted scenes, including this B-15 and Peter interaction that fills in one of the plot holes from the Deadpool and Wolverine ending.

