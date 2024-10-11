Deadpool and Wolverine's new deleted scene fills in a big plot hole and answers a question I've had for months about X-23's fate

A new Deadpool and Wolverine deleted scene has filled in a plot hole surrounding the movie's ending, while also following up on the flirting between B-15 (Wunmi Mosaku) and Peter (Rob Delaney) – with expected results.

As unveiled by The Hollywood Reporter, the TVA's B-15 walks Peter back to his apartment. After he thanks her for "that Laura thing", the two share a quick kiss. B-15 then heads back to the TVA via Time Door.

Peter then heads onto his couch and we see what became of two of Deadpool's variants. It now seems Kidpool and Headpool are live-in roommates with Peter, as they share some popcorn. You can watch it for yourself below.

"Daddy's in love" - B-15 and Peter share a kiss in this exclusive deleted scene from #DeadpoolAndWolverine pic.twitter.com/Zj9bNadf83October 10, 2024

By our count, this is the third Deadpool and Wolverine deleted scene to be shown online, with the rest coming bundled in Deadpool and Wolverine's upcoming home release on DVD, Blu-ray, and Ultra 4K on October 22.

The previous deleted scenes involved Deadpool taking a light jab at Quantumania, as well as a quick Paradox/B-15 scene in the TVA from early on in the movie.

This new scene, though, slides right in at the end of the Deadpool threequel – and seemingly addresses a bit of a plot hole surrounding how Dafne Keen's X-23 was rescued from The Void and ends up at Wade's gathering alongside Logan at the movie's end.

The answer? It sure seems like TVA overstepped their jurisdiction to make sure that Laura was rescued from the battle at Cassandra's compound. That also chimes with the speculation that Channing Tatum's Gambit lived to fight another day, as shown on a TVA monitor in the Deadpool and Wolverine post-credits scenes.

The home release, meanwhile, comes with "hours" of new content – including featurettes, director's commentary, and more deleted scenes. It even boasts a vignette that features "one top-secret item that may or may not be a spoiler."

Until then, dive back into the MCU with our guide to upcoming Marvel movies. Then take in all things past and present with the Marvel timeline and how to watch Marvel movies in order.