A Deadpool Christmas movie was in the works before Disney bought Fox

Ryan Reynolds has revealed that Deadpool almost had his very own Christmas movie.

"Four years ago [Deadpool co-writers] Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick and I wrote a Christmas movie starring Deadpool. But it got lost in the shuffle of Disney acquiring Fox and it never got made," Reynolds told The Big Issue. (opens in new tab)

He continued, "Maybe one day we’ll get to make that movie. It’s not a musical, but it’s a full Deadpool Christmas movie. So one day."

While we didn’t get any seasons greetings from the Merc with a Mouth, Deadpool has previously rung in the holidays in his own inimitable fashion.

Back in December 2018, Fox released ‘Once Upon a Deadpool’, a family-friendly retelling of the events of Deadpool 2. Despite this, it was ironically still slapped with the same 15 age rating as Deadpool 2 in the UK.

That’s not the end of Deadpool’s cinematic career, however. Deadpool 3 is set for release as part of the MCU on November 8, 2024. Ryan Reynolds’ wisecracking anti-hero makes a return alongside Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine. With Reynolds and Jackman’s continued frenemy relationship, expect the claws to be out for that threequel.

Marvel Studios also has plenty still to come after the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special brings Marvel Phase 4 to a close on November 25. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania kicks off Marvel Phase 5, while Fantastic Four is all set to ring in Marvel Phase 6 in 2025, though only director Matt Shakman has been announced for that project.

