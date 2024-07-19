When is Deadpool and Wolverine coming to streaming? A look ahead to a potential Disney Plus release date

When will Deadpool and Wolverine be on streaming? It's a good question, as most Marvel movies make their way to Disney Plus pretty speedily after releasing in theaters.

But, with Deadpool and Wolverine yet to debut in theaters, we don't have a firm Disney Plus release date for the MCU threequel just yet. We'll probably have to wait a little while for the details – but what we can do is make an educated guess about when we'll be able to watch the movie from the comfort of our own homes.

Below, we dive into our Deadpool and Wolverine Disney Plus release date speculation, so you can get up to speed at a glance.

When is Deadpool and Wolverine releasing on Disney Plus?

(Image credit: Marvel)

The most recent MCU movie, The Marvels, arrived on Disney Plus exactly 89 days after it hit theaters. Guardians of the Galaxy 3 and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania did the same thing. Judging by this, then, we can assume that Deadpool and Wolverine will land on Disney Plus on Wednesday, October 23.

Of course, the theatrical window might end up being a tad longer if the film is a huge hit – and it certainly looks like it will be a big success for Marvel. In that case, we could be looking at a November Disney Plus release date for Deadpool and Wolverine.

We'll keep this page updated with official news of the streaming release date, but, for now, October 23 (or mid-to-late October in general) is our best guess.

Deadpool and Wolverine hits UK cinemas on July 25 and US theaters on July 26. In the meantime, check out our guide to all the upcoming Marvel movies and TV shows for everything else the MCU has in store.