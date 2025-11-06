Black Panther and Captain America team-up game Marvel 1943 delayed "beyond early 2026" to make sure it "meets the level of quality" the devs want

News
By published

Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra has been delayed "beyond early 2026" with no new window date yet announced

Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra screenshot of Captain America facing off against Black Panther
(Image credit: Marvel)

Captain America/Black Panther team-up game Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra has been delayed, and will no longer release early next year, according to a statement from developer Skydance Games

This marks yet another delay for the long in the works game, which was originally scheduled to release in 2025. It was pushed off to "early 2026" back in May, and now it seems that won't be the case either. In both cases, developer Skydance Games has cited a need to reach a certain bar of quality and player experience.

George Marston
George Marston

I've been Newsarama's resident Marvel Comics expert and general comic book historian since 2011. I've also been the on-site reporter at most major comic conventions such as Comic-Con International: San Diego, New York Comic Con, and C2E2. Outside of comic journalism, I am the artist of many weird pictures, and the guitarist of many heavy riffs. (They/Them)

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.