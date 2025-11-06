Black Panther and Captain America team-up game Marvel 1943 delayed "beyond early 2026" to make sure it "meets the level of quality" the devs want

Captain America/Black Panther team-up game Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra has been delayed, and will no longer release early next year, according to a statement from developer Skydance Games

This marks yet another delay for the long in the works game, which was originally scheduled to release in 2025. It was pushed off to "early 2026" back in May, and now it seems that won't be the case either. In both cases, developer Skydance Games has cited a need to reach a certain bar of quality and player experience.

Here's Skydance's full statement, which was posted on their social media:

"At Skydance Games, our goal is to deliver unforgettable, premium games that honor the characters and worlds we're fortunate to work with. MARVEL 1943: Rise of Hydra is an ambitious project, and we are committed to ensuring it meets the level of quality that our team, players, and fans expect.

"To fully realize our vision for MARVEL 1943: Rise of Hydra, we've made the decision to shift our release window beyond early 2026.

"We're grateful for the passion and support from the community and players around the world. The team is working hard to create something truly special, and we look forward to sharing more with you as development progresses."

The Marvel 1943 delay is the second big announcement of a major game release being pushed off, with the notoriously long-awaited Grand Theft Auto 6 also being delayed by six months. It's de rigueur for the industry, but it's always disappointing when a highly awaited release is delayed.

