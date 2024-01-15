It turns out The Mandalorian season 4 isn't a sure thing after all

The news that The Mandalorian is heading to the big screen left us a bit confused about the fate of season 4 last week, and it seems like with good reason. Despite indications that the fourth season of the Disney Plus show was in development still, a new report suggests that it’s been shelved for now.

According to The Hollywood Reporter’s insider newsletter Heat Vision, The Mandalorian season 4 was all written and ready to go prior to the strikes. However, during the Hollywood shutdown, Lucasfilm reevaluated its plans and decided to pivot to a movie starring Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and Grogu.

"What happens to season four now is unclear," the report continues. "It’s definitely not a given. If the movie is a success, it could lead to [the] next phase of Mando storytelling becoming movie sequels. Box office and fan reaction would determine that."

Given all of the conflicting reports on this one, it’s all getting a bit confusing in the galaxy far, far away, and it seems like we might just have to wait and see what lies ahead.

What we do know is that the upcoming movie is moving forward. It’s currently titled The Mandalorian & Grogu and will be directed and produced by Jon Favreau. Lucasfilm bosses Kathleen Kennedy and Dave Filoni will be producing too, but it’s not yet clear what the movie will be about. Nor is its release date certain, other than news it will go into production in late 2024.

While we wait, here are all of the upcoming Star Wars movies and shows on the way, as well as our breakdown of the Star Wars timeline. Also check out why our writer thinks this is the right time for Mando and Grogu to head to the big screen.