The Mandalorian movie looks set to start filming sooner than expected

The Mandalorian & Grogu movie looks set to start filming in the next few months, meaning we're one step closer to the return of Din Djarin and Baby Yoda.

While the initial announcement indicated that the film would go into production in 2024, the movie was only revealed last month – so the six-month turnaround from announcement to filming is quite a surprise.

The update comes via ProductionList.com, which indicates that cameras will roll on June 17. Of course, we should still take this with a grain of salt as this isn't an official announcement from Lucasfilm, and the timeline could shift over the next few months. Still, it's an exciting reminder that The Mandalorian & Grogu is getting closer.

The movie doesn't yet have a synopsis or release date, but we can assume it'll pick up in the aftermath of The Mandalorian season 3 – at the moment, it's unclear if The Mandalorian season 4 is still happening or not.

At the end of The Mandalorian season 3, Din Djarin and Grogu settled on Nevarro together, leaving the door wide open for new adventures. Since then, though, Ahsoka has been released, and that show brought the villainous Grand Admiral Thrawn back to the main Star Wars galaxy, along with the Jedi Ezra Bridger. Whether Mando's adventures might crossover with this storyline remains to be seen.

This year in Star Wars brings more Young Jedi Adventures, The Bad Batch season 3, Tales of the Jedi season 2, Skeleton Crew, and The Acolyte – so there's plenty to get excited about.

