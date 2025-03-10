Andor season 2 showrunner talks the much-anticipated Star Wars moment that we haven't seen on screen before: "It's a very significant part of our show"

Season 2 hits Disney Plus in April

Andor showrunner says season 2 will feature a known event in Star Wars canon that has yet to be seen on screen.

"Ghorman, interestingly, is canonical but completely undescribed. It's a total blank slate. There's also a bit of confusion about the Ghorman Massacre, and what is the Ghorman Massacre? There's a lot of confusion within canon," Gilroy told Collider. "So, it was an opportunity to rebuild in a really significant way. It's a very significant part of our show that can do a lot of different things for us."

The Ghorman Massacre was an incident that took place in 2 BBY, when Andor season 2 is set, and saw Galactic Empire troops murder peaceful protesters on the planet Ghorman.

The event was first mentioned in The Rebel Alliance Sourcebook, which hit shelves in 1990 as part of the discontinued Star Wars Legends series of tie-in comics and books. The massacre was instrumental in the formation of the Rebel Alliance, and resulted in the attempted capture of Mon Mothma after she accused Emperor Palpatine of perpetrating the attacks.

Continued Gilroy: "Quite honestly, it's very expensive to build, so we really want to use it as much as possible so it carries over five different episodes. I'm really confident that the really deep, passionate Star Wars community will appreciate how we've straightened out that story."

Andor season 2 is set to hit Disney Plus on April 22. For more, check out our list of all the upcoming Star Wars movies and shows you need to know about.

