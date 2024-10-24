Disney announces new physical collectors editions of some of Disney Plus' best Star Wars and Marvel shows with tons of deleted scenes

At a time when movie fans are searching for digital media more than ever, Disney will soon release new restored steel book collector’s editions of some of Disney Plus’ best Marvel and Star Wars shows from The Mandalorian to Hawkeye.

The studio announced the news via a press release, stating that a selection of original series from Lucasfilm and Marvel Studios will be available on 4K UHD. "The special must-have releases feature sleek SteelBook packaging, exclusive concept art cards, and never-before-seen bonus content, making them an absolute must-have for fans to add to their collection," said Disney.

The four titles that will be released are, Star Wars: The Mandalorian - The Complete Third Season and Star Wars: Ahsoka - The Complete First Season, as well as Marvel Studios series Hawkeye - The Complete First Season, and Loki - The Complete Second Season. Check out the SteelBooks below.

(Image credit: Disney)

But the most exciting part is, of course, the bonus features. The Mandalorian season 3 set, which you can see below, includes a closer look at how the season’s creatures and droids were made, how Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni expanded the world of The Mandalorian, and a touching tribute to the late Carl Weathers. Similarly, the Ahsoka season 1 DVD includes behind-the-scenes content and closer looks at the show’s characters including Hayden Christensen’s Anakin.

(Image credit: Disney)

As for Marvel, Hawkeye season 1 includes a closer look at how the team extended Hawkeye’s legacy, a bunch of blooper reels, and almost an entire episode's worth of detailed scenes from Clint burning the Ronin suit, to his relationship with his mom revealed through childhood memories. Loki’s pack includes Tom Hiddleston and Marvel boss Kevin Feige looking back on Loki’s timeline, a gag reel, and the making of Loki season 2. And of course, there are a few deleted scenes included too from Loki naming his long list of enemies, to the God of Mischief and Mobius sharing a slice of key lime pie in the TVA lunchroom. Check out the Loki SteelBook below.

(Image credit: Disney)

In addition to the four titles including new concept art, much like previously released Obi-Wan Kenobi and Moon Knight SteelBooks, the new Books are also the first Disney Plus originals to include 4K Ultra HD Dolby Vision and Atmos audio. They will be available to pre-order from October 31, and purchase from December 3.

