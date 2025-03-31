A Minecraft Movie lands extremely positive first reactions: "A video game movie with Napoleon Dynamite DNA"

Critics are calling it "hilariously charming" and "insanely bonkers"

Jack Black, Jason Momoa, and Sebastian Hansen in A Minecraft Movie
The first reactions for A Minecraft Movie are here – and they are unexpectedly positive. Some critics are calling it an "insanely bonkers", "over the top" and "genuinely fun" adaptation of the famous video game, drawing comparisons between the story and iconic films like Jumanji and Napoleon Dynamite.

"The #MinecraftMovie is some of the hardest I’ve laughed in a theater in a while. It refuses to take itself seriously which allows for a lot of hilarious moments. Fun in ways I wasn’t expecting," said writer Jordan Maison after the social embargo was lifted.

"Welp! I really liked the weird little gem that is A Minecraft Movie. Assumed I was outside the target demo, but with the Jared Hess of it all, it delivered something sharp, offbeat, and genuinely fun. A video game movie with Napoleon Dynamite DNA," described ScreenRant's Ash Crossan.

"The Minecraft Movie works in every possible way. Hilariously charming and the ideal family film! Jack Black and Jason Momoa are at peak insanity here with some of my favorite performances from them in years. Color me shocked but this is a big recommendation," said EJ Moreno from Flickering Myth.

"#MinecraftMovie is INSANELY BONKERS and is 100% what you'd expect in *this* big-screen MINECRAFT movie. Jack Black and Jason Momoa carry the comedy and its Jumanji-esque story. Visuals are perfectly translated and it's got some fun references from the game (and cameos) too!", wrote entertainment writer Chris Gallardo.

"#Minecraftmovie is destined to be a cult classic just as Napoleon Dynamite & Nacho Libre have become. Jared Hess infuses his zany, weird, over the top, random, stupid, & overall dumb creativeness into Minecraft. It might not be a good movie… but it’s a fun movie," added critic Zach Pope.

Not everyone was charmed by the film, however, with some critics slamming the script and the story.

"A MINECRAFT MOVIE is easily the worst movie I have seen in years. Not one iota of it is entertaining aside from Jennifer Coolidge, whose back must be breaking from having to hold up this mess. Appalling storyline and script, if you can call them that", said Jasmine Valentine from Dexerto.

Based on the best-selling video game of all time, A Minecraft Movie follows a ragtag group of humans struggling with problems in their everyday lives who find themselves transported to a strange, cubic world. The unlikely team must go on a magical quest if they ever want to get back home, but getting to grips with their surroundings may be easier said than done. The cast includes Jack Black, Jason Momoa, Danielle Brooks, Jennifer Coolidge, Matt Berry, and Jemaine Clement.

The movie's director, Napoleon Dynamite helmer Jared Hess, recently confirmed that the film isn't canon. "We’re not the official story," he told Variety. "We’re not canonizing anything. We’re just one of a zillion stories."

A Minecraft Movie arrives in theaters on April 4. For more viewing inspiration, check out our guide to the other upcoming video game movies on the way in 2025 and beyond.

