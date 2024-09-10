Spider-Verse composer shuts down rumors that Beyond the Spider-Verse is struggling and won't release until 2027

A new Beyond the Spider-Verse report has suggested that the indefinitely delayed movie could be shifted to 2027. That's seemingly partly down to 'creative differences', which reportedly led to much of the work on the threequel being scrapped.

However, Spider-Verse composer Daniel Pemberton has been quick to shut down The Insneider's scoop.

Pemberton wrote on Twitter, "Don’t really ever want to weigh in on this sort of stuff BUT would you ever believe there could sometimes be stuff on the internet that might not always be particularly accurate?"

Don’t really ever want to weigh in on this sort of stuff BUT would you ever believe there could sometimes be stuff on the internet that might not always be particularly accurate? Hmmmm…🤔 https://t.co/OfXXZKvledSeptember 10, 2024

Beyond the Spider-Verse, originally set for March 29, 2024, was taken off the release calendar in July 2023 – meaning fans will have a long wait to see the outcome of Across the Spider-Verse's Prowler-shaped cliffhanger.

Producers Phil Lord and Chris Miller last year, telling ComicBook.com, "I would say that just like we're going to take the time necessary to make Beyond the Spider-Verse great."

Miller added, "And we won't back into a release date that doesn't fit."

In June, Pemberton spoke to GamesRadar+ about the status of Beyond, admitting that everyone is hard at work to put the button on a "classic" trilogy.

Sign up for the Total Film Newsletter Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"They are beavering away on it as we speak and I think the main thing for everyone is we are so proud of what we have done on these movies and you want a classic trilogy, you don’t want to let it down, you don’t want to Godfather it," Pemberton said. "We are feeling added pressure - in capital letters, underlined, with a big exclamation mark at the end."

For more, check out the new superhero movies currently in the works. Then swing on over to our ranking of the best Spider-Man movies ever made.