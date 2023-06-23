An animator who worked on Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse says there's no way Beyond the Spider-Verse will be out in 2024.

"They’ve announced that Beyond the Spider-Verse will be released in March of next year. I’ve seen people say, 'Oh, they probably worked on it at the same time,'" an animator (who prefers to remain anonymous) told Vulture. "There’s no way that movie’s coming out then. There’s been progress on the pre-production side of things. But as far as the production side goes, the only progress that’s been made on the third one is any exploration or tests that were done before the movie was split into two parts."

Added the animator: "Everyone’s been fully focused on Across the Spider-Verse and barely crossing the finish line. And now it’s like, 'Oh, yeah, now we have to do the other one.'"

Per Vulture, Sony did not comment on whether the third Spider-Verse film would be finished on time.

Across the Spider-Verse, starring Shameik Moore as Miles Morales and Hailey Steinfeld as Gwen Stacy, hit theaters on June 2, and has grossed over $503 million against its production budget of $100 million. It's also the longest animated film ever produced by an American studio, clocking in at 140 minutes.

"There are sequences [in Across the Spider-Verse] that we started in 2021 that we just finished in May," another animator said. The film utilizes six different animation styles – one for each universe.

