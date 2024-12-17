Beyond the Spider-Verse directors announced as they say they have crafted a "very satisfying ending" and "can't wait for fans to experience it": "We're bringing everything we've got"

The directors of Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, the third film in the beloved Spider-Verse trilogy of animated movies, have finally been announced as Bob Persichetti and Justin K. Thompson, who have both been working on the movies since Enter the Spider-Verse as part of the directing and producing teams.

"We have had the immense privilege of being part of Miles' journey from the very beginning, and directing the conclusion to his story is beyond exciting," say Persichetti and Thompson in a statement given to THR , who made the announcement. "The creativity and care poured into every minute of this project has been truly inspiring. We have crafted what we feel is a very satisfying ending, and we can't wait for fans to experience it – we're bringing everything we've got!"

The pair have been attached as the directors of the film since it first entered production, according to Christopher Miller, who has been a producer and a key creative figure on the Spider-Verse film franchise, though this is the first announcement of their role in the film.

"Bob and Justin's fingerprints are woven into the DNA of these films, and their passion for Miles' journey shines through in every frame of his last adventure," added Miller and his creative partner Phil Lord, two of the leading creators on the films. "There is nothing more rewarding than collaborating with creative partners with bold vision and brilliant execution like Bob and Justin. We are thrilled to work with them once again to create a beautiful and satisfying conclusion to this story."

The first entry in the series, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, was directed by Peter Ramsey, Rodney Rothman, and Persichetti himself. The second film, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, was directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Thompson, who now teams with Persichetti as the final film in the trilogy's lead directors.

For those not in the know, the Spider-Verse films are all about the many Spider-Man spin-off heroes who exist throughout the Marvel Multiverse, with a spotlight on Miles Morales, who is Peter Parker's protege as Spider-Man in comics.

Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse doesn't have a release date yet, though it's looking like it will be at least 2026 before the film is released. It was originally scheduled for release in 2024, before being delayed indefinitely.

