Bad news, webheads: Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse reportedly has "no plans" to release in 2025
We're going beyond next year
We've heard precious little about Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse since it was removed from the release schedules. Now, a new report suggests it's going to miss 2025 entirely.
As per Deadline, the Spider-Verse threequel has "no plans" to release next year and Sony is currently taking "a lot of tender loving care" with the project.
Originally slated for March 29, 2024, Beyond the Spider-Verse was later delayed indefinitely.
Amid reports that it was pushed to 2027 after a serious creative reshuffle, composer Daniel Pemberton replied on Twitter, "Don’t really ever want to weigh in on this sort of stuff BUT would you ever believe there could sometimes be stuff on the internet that might not always be particularly accurate?"
That was later followed up by producer Chris Miller, who also took to Twitter to simply state, "Nothing has been scrapped. The reels are coming along nicely."
Since then, however, there's been nothing to suggest that Beyond the Spider-Verse is arriving imminently. A Spider-Man logo erected in New York briefly got fans excited about the possibility of a Beyond the Spider-Verse announcement, but it turned out to be a marketing stunt for a new Sony TV.
Beyond the Spider-Verse is set to follow on from the events of Across the Spider-Verse, which saw Shameik Moore's Miles Morales swing across the multiverse and encountering the Spider-Society before ultimately being trapped the alternate Earth-42 with a version of Miles who went on to become the Prowler. The Across the Spider-Verse ending culminated with Spider-Gwen (Hailee Steinfeld) getting the old band back together – including Spider-Ham and Nicolas Cage's Spider-Noir – to help rescue Miles.
