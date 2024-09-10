Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse producer responds to rumors that the movie is struggling: "Nothing has been scrapped"

Chris Miller, one-half of the producing duo Lord and Miller, has responded to those Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse rumors about the movie struggling to get made.

"Nothing has been scrapped. The reels are coming along nicely," Miller tweeted simply.

A previous report from The Insneider suggested that 'creative differences' among the crew have pushed the movie back to a 2027 release date, as much of the movie has been 'scrapped.' Miller, however, says this isn't the case.

Spider-Verse composer Daniel Pemberton also addressed the rumors, tweeting, "Don’t really ever want to weigh in on this sort of stuff BUT would you ever believe there could sometimes be stuff on the internet that might not always be particularly accurate?"

The sequel to Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse does not yet have a release date, though it was initially set to hit theaters on March 29, 2024. Singer d4vd recently teased a potential 2025 release date for the film, which put some faith and excitement back into the fans, but their involvement in the film has yet to be confirmed. According to actor Karan Soni, voice recording for Beyond the Spider-Verse had not yet begun as of August 2024, but the film is "deep into production."

Across the Spider-Verse, starring Shameik Moore as the voice of Miles Morales and Hailee Steinfeld as Gwen Stacy, hit theaters on June 2, 2023, and proved to be yet another massive success, over $690 million against its production budget of $100 million.

