Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse could be released next year, at least according to a musician working on the film

Musician d4vd has teased they could be involved in Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, and that it might even be released next year.

The singer, who recently appeared on the Invincible soundtrack, shared the update on TikTok. He posted a video replying to a fan joking that he only makes "one happy song a year", but it was the caption that really left fans excited. "See you next year when spiderman comes out," this read, suggesting that he’ll be on the Beyond the Spider-Verse soundtrack and that it would arrive in 2025.

Now, there has been no official confirmation yet about when the final Spider-Verse movie will be released. It was due out in 2024 before it was delayed indefinitely last year. The creators have been very tight-lipped too, being very clear about how long these films take to make in order to get them right.

We do know that it’s currently in production, as of December 2023, so that means a 2025 release date may not be completely out of the question. The tease has got some fans getting very excited already at least. "SPIDERMAN COMES OUT NEXT YEAR??" wrote one, while another joked: "Bro just leaked Spider-Man in the caption let’s goooo." A third commented: "If caption is real, I’m ready for it."

For now, the latest official update we have is from executive producer Christopher Miller who confirmed the movie was in production. "We're really excited about where the story is going," he said. "I think it's a very satisfying conclusion to the trilogy, and it's somehow even – as emotional, I'll say, as emotional as the other ones... We're knee-deep in it."

