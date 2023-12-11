Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse gets a promising update: "It’s a very satisfying conclusion to the trilogy"

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is one of the best films released this year – and the good news is, if you can't wait for more, the threequel seems to be coming along nicely.

Back in July, Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse was delayed indefinitely amid the WGA writers' strike and SAG-AFTRA actors' strike. By the sounds of things, though, it's back on track.

"We're in production… We're really excited about where the story is going," said producer Christopher Miller at a screening of the movie (H/T Jonathan Sim). "I think it's a very satisfying conclusion to the trilogy, and it's somehow even – as emotional, I'll say, as emotional as the other ones... We're knee-deep in it."

Across the Spider-Verse ended with a huge cliffhanger, with Miles Morales ending up in another universe entirely: one in which he is The Prowler.

"It's like a Pottersville or It's A Wonderful Life kind of moment. It was always thematically the same – if Miles never got powers, what would become of him – but the original wasn't as impactful," co-director Kemp Powers recently told GamesRadar+ of the big twist, which originally had Miles's Uncle Aaron The Prowler in the other universe. "We had Miles as Aaron's sidekick, his Robin, but him becoming The Prowler evoked a whole different emotion. When we screened the original, people wouldn't get it, they just saw another Miles with cornrows and wondered what the deal is. But with that Prowler twist, that made people go, 'Woah,' as it's symbolic of so much. And after that, we threaded in all the references to The Prowler throughout the movie."

Beyond the Spider-Verse doesn't yet have a release date. While you wait, check out our guide to all the upcoming major movie release dates to get planning your theater trips.