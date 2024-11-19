Spider-Man fans are convinced a Beyond the Spider-Verse announcement is imminent after a 20-foot Miles Morales logo appeared in New York

News of Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, the third and final installment in the beloved animated trilogy, has been pretty non-existent recently. After missing its initial 2024 release date, all we've heard is that work is ongoing on the animated Marvel movie, but now it seems that could be about to change.

This is because one Spidey fan spotted a very interesting giant logo being put up in New York City. Sharing the insight, a Reddit user called Coney Q posted the picture of a huge Miles Morales light display in Chelsea.

"I just walked past this crane crew putting up the symbol from Miles Morales's 'Into the Spider-Verse' suit in lights on this apartment building in Manhattan (West 15th & 7th Ave). Anyone have any clue what might be in the works, or if these are popping up elsewhere in the city?" Check it out below.

Fans have been speculating about what it might mean – and everyone seems convinced that a Beyond the Spider-Verse announcement is imminent. "My heart is telling me it’s a promo for the third movie and we might hear some details soon," wrote one. "My brain is telling me fat chance."

Another added: "This has to be promo for Beyond no? That’s specifically the animated movie symbol and, unless the owner the building REALLY loves Miles, it's the only thing that makes sense." Meanwhile, a third pointed out: "Doesn’t Gwen live in Chelsea NY in the movie? Probably got to do something with her and her apartment."

The latest update on the movie came in September 2024, when producer Chris Miller posted on social media responding to reports that the movie was struggling. "Nothing has been scrapped. The reels are coming along nicely," he tweeted.

There's still no release date for Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse currently, but you can check out our guide to all of the confirmed upcoming Marvel movies and shows.