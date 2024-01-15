Spider-Man star Jake Johnson is unsure he will return for final movie Beyond The Spider-Verse

The final movie of Sony's animated Spider-Verse trilogy, Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse is still majorly under wraps with no official plotline or cast list, so much so star Jake Johnson is uncertain whether or not his character Peter B. Parker will even appear in the third installment.

In an interview with ComicBook.com, the Spidey actor voiced his concerns over the return of Parker, "I love Peter B. Parker. I will say this: I would be so sad if I got a call that Peter B. Parker is not returning to the Spider-Verse, because I feel really attached to that character."

Peter B. Parker played an integral part in the debut film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse , which follows teenager Miles Morales who after gaining superpowers from a spider bite, meets alternate versions of himself including Parker who takes Miles under his wing. However, in last year's sequel Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse , Parker took more of a backseat as Hailee Steinfeld’s Spider-Gwen and other variants took more prominence, making us wonder if Parker's role will diminish even further in the third film.

Later in the interview, Johnson made it clear he is not willing to give up on Parker, Johnson adding that every time he and Spider-Verse producer Phil Lord regularly meet, "I'm always pitching on Peter B., and I'm trying to fight to honor him. I want to make sure... He's funny, but he's our Spider-Man. He means something and we always go back, and he means a lot to me as a character. I love playing him."

With filmmakers keeping such a tight lid on the events of the movie, it is unclear whether Johnson, or any other cast members for that matter, will return for the last movie in the franchise, but we keeping our webs crossed in hopes that he does!

Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse is currently undated. While we wait, you wait for Beyond the Spider-Verse, check out all of the new superhero movies on the way, as well as our guide to the Marvel timeline.